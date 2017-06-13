Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Join the Globe and Mail’s investment reporter Jennifer Dowty in a live chat with a top ranked industrial products analyst, Maxim Sytchev, from National Bank Financial, as he highlights three stock picks. In Thomson Reuters 2015 StarMine analyst awards, Mr. Sytchev was recognized as a top ranked analyst in the industry earnings estimators category. He provides research coverage on the following stocks: Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T), Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T), Finning International Inc. (FTT-T), IBI Group Inc. (IBG-T), North American Energy Partners Inc. (NOA-T), Petrowest Corp. (PRW-T), SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC-T), Stantec Inc. (STN-T), Stuart Olson Inc. (SOX-T), Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH-T), and WSP Global Inc. (WSP-T).

