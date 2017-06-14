The world is changing at a rate that most of us cannot comprehend. It’s been called the Fourth Industrial Revolution and, like those that have gone before, it is ushering in new technologies, creating new forms of wealth and costing some people their jobs.

Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, described it in an article published last year as being “characterized by a fusion of technologies that is blurring the lines between the physical, digital, and biological spheres.”

