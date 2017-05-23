I have a handful of indicators that help me evaluate if we are in risk-off mode.
The rub to this way of thinking is understanding both the relationship and difference between correlation and causation.
Correlation is a statistical measurement that explains the relationship of returns in two or more assets.
Nothing has broken yet, but this past week’s volatility spike may be a warning of more to come. Time will tell.
Don’t watch the VIX as a leading indicator for tops. A low VIX reading is generally bullish.
Watch the yen, if it breaks below 108.35 versus the US Dollar, we might be in for some more downside for U.S. equities. Support for the S&P 500 in March and April was in the 2320s. A close below there with a stronger yen will be a confirmation of a move back to the post-election breakout around 2100.
