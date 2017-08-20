We are finally seeing an uptick in volatility in U.S. markets. Seasonally, it’s time to get a bit concerned as most of the worst market declines have started in the third quarter. There are always things to be concerned about when investing, especially when the bull is long in the horn. There are no shortages of geopolitical risks, and no shortage of Trump tweets to prove that he’s not what people hoped he could be. Continued infighting in the White House and the GOP suggests material reforms are less likely to happen.

Report Typo/Error