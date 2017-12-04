Leader in global infrastructure builds on acquisitive ways

Canada has some world-class companies that fly below the radar of most investors. One of them is Montreal-based WSP Global Inc., a major international engineering and design firm that employs 40,000 people in 40 countries.

The range of the company's activities is mind-boggling. It has been involved in projects at more than 300 airports in 32 countries. It is one of Canada's leaders in construction. WSP has worked on the refurbishing of some of the country's most important cultural sites such as the Royal Ontario Museum. It is a leader in infrastructure construction and management. The company's oil and gas division, based in Calgary, provides expertise in everything from gas extraction to oil sands development. And that's just the start.

The parent companies of WSP began operations in Quebec City in 1959 under the names G.B.G.M. Ltd. and Les Consultants Dupuis Côté Inc. They merged in 1987 as Groupe-Conseil Solivar Inc. In 1993, the company changed its name to Genivar and went on an acquisition spree that saw it buy up about 30 companies across Quebec and enter the Ontario market. That acquisition binge continued as the company entered the U.S. market in 2000 through the acquisition of Cantor Seinuk, a structural-engineering firm. A few years later, it set up its first office in the Caribbean.

Between 2006 and 2012, Genivar bought another 60 companies, establishing itself as one of the largest professional-services firms in Canada in the process.

The big breakthrough came in 2012, when Genivar acquired WSP Group PLC, a multidisciplinary consultancy based in London. That purchase created a global professional-services firm with 15,000 employees working in 300 offices worldwide. In January, 2014, the company reorganized under its current name of WSP Global Inc.

The company, which now has a market capitalization exceeding $6-billion, continues to grow both organically and by expansion.

During the early years when all this consolidation was going on, investors showed little interest in the stock. You could have bought shares in the $20 range in late 2012. But the acquisition of Britain's WSP Group got the attention of the markets and the stock price started moving higher. There was a pullback at the start of 2016 based on indifferent financial results, but recent reports have been strong and boosted the stock to a record high of $60.18 on Nov. 30.

The third-quarter report reveals why the market has turned bullish on WSP. Revenue came in at $1.6-billion, up 5.4 per cent compared with the same quarter in 2016. Net earnings attributable to shareholders were $72.6-million (71 cents per share, fully diluted) compared with $63.3-million (63 cents) a year ago.

For the first nine months of the year, revenue was just under $5-billion compared with $4.6-billion for the same period in 2016. The company reported earnings of $183-million ($1.79 a share), up from $143.1-million ($1.43 a share) last year.

WSP isn't resting on its laurels. During the quarter the company made two acquisitions in Latin America aimed at enhancing its presence in that area. The first was a Chilean firm called Poch, which provides a range of engineering and environmental services in that country as well as Peru and Colombia. In November, WSP bought Consultoría Colombiana S.A., a 1,000-employee professional services firm based in Colombia. The firm has additional offices in Peru, Chile, Panama and Mexico.

Additionally, the company announced the anticipated acquisition of Opus, a 3,000-employee firm based in New Zealand. One of Opus's strengths is in providing a variety of water treatment services. WSP Global CEO Alexandre L'Heureux said that once the deal closes "this transaction will enable us to fulfill our strategic ambitions of enhancing activities in the Australia/New Zealand region, while strengthening our expertise in the water-related infrastructure sector and asset development/management."

WSP stock opened the year at $44.53 and closed on Monday at $59.20 for a year-to-date gain of 34.25 per cent. The shares pay a quarterly dividend of 37.5 cents, or $1.50 a year. Investors have received three payments to date totalling $1.125, bringing the total return for 2017 to 34.7 per cent.

There appears to be more potential upside from here and the stock offers a reasonable yield of 2.5 per cent while you wait. Ask your financial adviser whether it is suitable for your account.

