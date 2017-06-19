Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Index investors like to gripe about Canada’s S&P/TSX composite index as a flawed basket of stocks that tilts too heavily toward financials and commodity producers. Is there a better way to passively invest in Canadian stocks?

I’m starting to wonder. After I assembled my own hypothetical portfolio of 10 equally weighted stocks and discovered that my new creation is up more than 12 per cent this year, I’m also encouraged.

David Berman allocated $10,000 to each stock in his hypothetical portfolio for a total starting value of $100,000 on Jan. 1.

CompanyTickerYTD Performance %Invested value $
Barrick Gold Corp.ABX-T-3.29,680
BCE Inc.BCE-T310,300
Canadian National Railway CNR-T1911,900
Fortis Inc.FTS-T10.711,070
Loblaw CompaniesL-T2.510,250
Magna InternationalMG-T0.510,050
RioCan REITREI.UN-T-6.69,340
Royal Bank of CanadaRY-T410,400
Shopify Inc.SHOP-T104.420,440
Suncor EnergySU-T-118,900
Portfolio value YTD112,330
Portfolio gain %12.33%
S&P/TSX composite index YTD %0.80%

Source: Bloomberg; David Berman. Data as of midday Monday.

