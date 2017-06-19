Index investors like to gripe about Canada’s S&P/TSX composite index as a flawed basket of stocks that tilts too heavily toward financials and commodity producers. Is there a better way to passively invest in Canadian stocks?
I’m starting to wonder. After I assembled my own hypothetical portfolio of 10 equally weighted stocks and discovered that my new creation is up more than 12 per cent this year, I’m also encouraged.
Report Typo/Error
David Berman allocated $10,000 to each stock in his hypothetical portfolio for a
total starting value of $100,000 on Jan. 1.
|Company
|Ticker
|YTD Performance %
|Invested value $
|Barrick Gold Corp.
|ABX-T
|-3.2
|9,680
|BCE Inc.
|BCE-T
|3
|10,300
|Canadian National Railway
|CNR-T
|19
|11,900
|Fortis Inc.
|FTS-T
|10.7
|11,070
|Loblaw Companies
|L-T
|2.5
|10,250
|Magna International
|MG-T
|0.5
|10,050
|RioCan REIT
|REI.UN-T
|-6.6
|9,340
|Royal Bank of Canada
|RY-T
|4
|10,400
|Shopify Inc.
|SHOP-T
|104.4
|20,440
|Suncor Energy
|SU-T
|-11
|8,900
|Portfolio value YTD
|112,330
|Portfolio gain %
|12.33%
|S&P/TSX composite index YTD %
|0.80%
Source: Bloomberg; David Berman. Data as of midday Monday.
Follow David Berman on Twitter: @dberman_ROB
More Related to this Story