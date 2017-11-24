Looking for rebound winners among the misfits stocks

Misfits rule.

That's one takeaway from a stock-picking idea that we discussed in this space in early April: Find stocks that are down on their heels but have at least one route to recovery, diversify your bets across these high-risk stocks and watch the action unfold.

It has been called phoenix investing, based on the idea that near-dead stocks can regenerate – often spectacularly – after the market has given up on them. But I also like to call these stocks misfits.

The four Canadian misfits we identified this year are now up an average of almost 24 per cent, handily beating the 5-per-cent return for the S&P/TSX composite index (including dividends).

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. leads the way, with a gain of 50 per cent since the start of April. The heavily indebted company, whose shares had fallen more than 95 per cent since 2015 before they made the misfit portfolio, has been selling assets and paying down debt. It surprised analysts with better-than-expected profit in the third quarter.

Sherritt International Corp. isn't far behind with a gain of 38 per cent. The resource company has been benefiting from higher commodity prices, particularly for nickel, cobalt and oil. These higher prices helped boost Sherritt's third-quarter revenue and narrowed its quarterly loss.

Hudson's Bay Co.'s 14-per-cent gain has also outperformed the index. The gain reflects the view that the value of the retailer's vast real-estate holdings is not reflected in the share price – a view underscored in October when HBC sold its flagship Lord & Taylor store in New York for $850-million (U.S.).

The lone misfire in the misfit portfolio is Baytex Energy Corp., the oil and gas producer that suffered tremendously when the price of oil collapsed between 2014 and 2015. The shares, down 88 per cent when we tagged its potential earlier this year, have fallen another 7 per cent since then.

Still, it's not all grim news: Baytex shares have risen 38 per cent since the end of August, and in November GMP Securities raised its price target to $5 (Canadian) and changed its recommendation on the stock to "buy" from "hold." So the stock has potential.

Indeed, all four misfit stocks remain interesting. The concept here is that deeply troubled stocks have loads of potential upside should their fortunes swing even a little, since improvement isn't embedded into their share prices.

Of course, some deeply troubled companies will stay troubled or go bust. That's why the misfit concept is suited only to investors who can handle risk and disappointment. The concept also requires diversification across a number of troubled stocks. Betting on just one or two misfits looks downright dangerous.

Which stocks fit the bill today? If we confine ourselves to companies in the S&P/TSX composite index with market capitalizations of at least $100-million, whose shares have suffered over the past six months and have a path to recovery, several interesting names stand out.

Eldorado Gold Corp. shares have fallen 65 per cent to 15-year lows amid concerns about high debt levels and obstacles to mine development in Greece. It hasn't helped that the price of gold has fallen 28 per cent over the past five years. A rebound in the price of gold would certainly help.

Precision Drilling Corp. was hit hard by the falling price of crude oil and hasn't risen much from recent lows, even as the price of oil recovers. The shares have fallen 36 per cent over the past six months. Full disclosure: I've recently taken a flyer on this stock (a small one).

DHX Media Ltd., which produces children's online and television content, is down 34 per cent after weak fiscal fourth-quarter revenue and a large loss. It is now exploring a possible sale of the company, but also sees potential from big production budgets from the likes of Netflix Inc.

Cineplex Inc. is being battered by concerns that movie theatres face disruption by robust options at home. These concerns are reflected in declining attendance, sending the shares down more than 30 per cent since the end of June. But disruption is a term used far too frequently. And besides, Cineplex is diversifying into laser-tag venues.

Okay, electrifying rebounds aren't obvious at this point. But the idea is to buy misfit stocks at the point of deepest pessimism – and hope the market finds a glimmer of hope one day.