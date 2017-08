The loonie’s show of strength this summer serves as a tough lesson on the power of currency movements to spoil returns.

For investors with diversified portfolios, the recent run in the Canadian dollar more than wiped out what were respectable gains in U.S. stocks over the same period.

Now perched at less than a penny below its two-year high, the reinvigorated dollar has forced many Canadian investors to rethink their approach to currency risk.

