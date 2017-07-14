Manulife Financial Corp.’s acquisition of John Hancock in 2004 hasn’t done anything for the insurer’s share price over the past decade. Will a breakup help?
Investors are hopeful. Manulife shares rose nearly 2 per cent after a media report on Thursday suggested that the company is considering hiving off its U.S. operations, perhaps through an initial public offering or sale.Report Typo/Error
