Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Manulife shares could soar if it gets rid of U.S. operations: analysts Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Berman

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Manulife Financial Corp.’s acquisition of John Hancock in 2004 hasn’t done anything for the insurer’s share price over the past decade. Will a breakup help?

Investors are hopeful. Manulife shares rose nearly 2 per cent after a media report on Thursday suggested that the company is considering hiving off its U.S. operations, perhaps through an initial public offering or sale.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Berman on Twitter: @dberman_ROB

Also on The Globe and Mail

Andy Willis: Why you shouldn't buy into the pot boom and bust (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories