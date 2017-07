With a 40-year history of successfully investing in the world’s developing economies, Mark Mobius has been called the “king,” the “father,” the “dean” and even the “Pied Piper” of emerging markets.

Recently, Mr. Mobius has been stepping back from day-to-day fund management and, last March, his name was removed from Franklin Templeton Investments’ slate of emerging-markets strategies, including the flagship fund he led for 26 years.

