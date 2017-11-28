At midday: Consumer stocks lead TSX slightly higher

Canada's main stock index rose in morning trade on Tuesday, with gains among consumer stocks led by a jump in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc after its earnings topped expectations and as energy names also moved higher.

Bank of Nova Scotia, the country's third biggest bank, fell 2.2 per cent to $81.65 after reporting earnings that slightly missed expectations and saying it had agreed to buy Spanish lender Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA's stake in BBVA Chile for $2.2-billion.

That fall was the most influential downward weight on the index, and helped push the heavyweight financials group into the red.

At 11:46 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 14.63 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 16,056.439.

Couche-Tard was one of the biggest positive influence, up 1.9 per cent to $65.49 after reporting both earnings and revenue above consensus analyst expectations.

The consumer staples group gained 0.6 per cent and the consumer discretionary added 0.9 per cent, with discount store chain Dollarama Inc up 1.1 per cent at $165.14 after Eight Capital raised its price target on the stock to $185 from $150.

The energy group erased early gains and sat down 0.1 per cent as oil prices pulled back, with TransCanada Corp up 0.8 percent to $64.00 after the pipeline operator said it expects comparable earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to grow at an average annual rate of about 10 per cent through 2020 and for its annual dividend to grow at the top end of its previously estimated range of 8-10 per cent.

The financials group slipped 0.3 per cent, while industrials rose 0.1 per cent and the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6 per cent.

Wall Street indexes hovered near record levels on Tuesday as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve chair nominee Jerome Powell and shrugged off concerns over progress of the U.S. tax bill.

Data pointing to better-than-expected consumer confidence also helped lift sentiment.

"There is much to like about equities from a macro and fundamental basis," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index for November jumped to its highest in nearly 17 years. The index rose to 129.5 in November, compared with an increase to 124 expected by economists polled by Reuters.

The data follows a report on Monday that showed sales of new U.S. single-family homes hit a 10-year high in October and robust Cyber Monday and Black Friday shopping that hinted at a strong holiday shopping season.

"It is a continuation of favorable expectations for holiday sales. The focus is largely on whether or not this momentum will continue as you move to the end of the year," said Sandven.

Mr. Powell, in his hearing before the Senate Banking Committee, positioned himself as an heir to the central bank policies of current chair Janet Yellen and her predecessor Ben Bernanke.

"I would say no to that," Mr. Powell responded to a question on whether there were any U.S. banks still too big to fail.

The S&P financial index rose 0.7 per cent, leading the gainers.

JPMorgan was up 1.4 per cent and Bank of America rose 1.3 per cent.

President Donald Trump's tax cut plan is facing uncertainty, with potential opposition from two Republican lawmakers who could prevent the sweeping legislation from reaching the Senate floor.

Mr. Trump was due to lobby Republicans at their weekly policy luncheon in the U.S. Capitol. The Senate was poised for a possible vote on the bill as early as Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 83.26 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 23,664.04, the S&P 500 was up 8.53 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 2,609.95 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 9.97 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 6,888.49.

Real estate was the only laggard among the 11 major S&P sectors, falling 0.6 per cent.

Emerson Electric's shares were up 2.42 per cent after the company withdrew its offer for Rockwell Automation.

Buffalo Wild Wings jumped 6.4 per cent to $155.75 as Roark Capital Group, owner of restaurant chain Arby's, said it would buy the company for about $2.4-billion.