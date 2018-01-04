At midday: Dow tops 25,000 on strong private hiring, global growth hopes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average broke above the 25,000 level for the first time on Thursday and other major indexes scaled new highs after strong U.S. private jobs data added to upbeat sentiment following indications of robust growth globally.

The 30-member blue-chip index crossed five 1,000-point marks in 2017, driven partly by President Donald Trump's pro-growth agenda and solid corporate earnings.

The momentum carried into 2018, with the benchmark S&P index closing above 2,700 for the first time on Wednesday and the Nasdaq settling above 7,000 a day earlier.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 140.94 points, or 0.6 per cent, at 25,063.62 and the S&P 500 was up 11.14 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 2,724.20. The Nasdaq Composite was up 14.28 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 7,079.81.

Canada's main stock index was slightly higher Thursday as the financial and industrial groups climbed, while shares of energy and marijuana producers pared some recent gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 20.76 points to 16,392.31. It touched an all-time intraday high of 16,404.12.

"Every 1,000-point increment in the Dow is becoming less of a per cent move. It's just another milestone," said Michael Antonelli, managing director, institutional sales trading at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

"The point that people need to take is that the macro indicators are telling investors that world economies are doing really well."

World stocks also hit records, driven by strong manufacturing and services sector data in major economies.

U.S. private employers stepped up hiring in December and planned layoffs by American-based companies fell sharply, pointing to sustained labor market strength.

The ADP National Employment Report showed that U.S. private employers added 250,000 jobs in December, much above the 190,000 job additions forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

Investors' focus now shifts to the more comprehensive non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, led by 1.4-per-cent gain in the financial index.

Wells Fargo and JPMorgan rose about 2 per cent and Goldman Sachs 1.7 per cent after the strong data raised the odds of a March rate hike.

Victoria's Secret-owner L Brands slid 15 per cent on disappointing quarterly earnings forecast.

J.C. Penney and Macy's were down about 6 per cent after reporting same-store sales for the key months of November and December.

Sprint fell about 5 per cent after the wireless carrier appointed former Altice NV Chief Executive Michel Combes as chief financial officer.

Intel declined as much as 5 per cent, adding to Wednesday's losses that was triggered by a report that its chips were vulnerable to being hacked. Rival Advanced Micro Devices rose 6.5 per cent.

In Toronto, the heavyweight financials group rose 0.5 per cent as bond yields climbed after data showing a stronger-than-expected gain in U.S. private employment. Manulife Financial Corp. advanced 1.6 per cent to $26.60.

Higher yields reduce the value of insurance companies' liabilities and increase net interest margins of banks.

Industrials firmed 0.5 per cent, with Waste Connections Inc up 1.3 per cent at $88 after two analysts raised their price target on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners LP gained 3.3 per cent to $44.76 after it announced that it and its partners will pay $4.6-billion (U.S.) to buy Westinghouse Electric Co. from Toshiba Corp.

The biggest gainer on the index was Prometic Life Sciences Inc., which rose 9.2 per cent to $1.54.

Six of the index's 10 main groups were lower.

The energy group, which had rallied as much as 11.9 per cent since mid-December, fell 0.6 per cent. Encana Corp was down 1.8 per cent at $17. U.S. crude prices were little changed at $61.66 a barrel.

The largest decliner on the TSX was Aphria Inc, down 9.4 per cent at $19.45. Another marijuana producer, Canopy Growth Co., fell 8.3 per cent to $32.99.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday will rescind an earlier marijuana policy under former Democratic President Barack Obama that eased enforcement of federal laws amid a growing number of local legalization efforts, according to a source familiar with the change.

