At midday: Energy stocks lead TSX higher

Canada's main stock index erased early losses and rose slightly in morning trade on Tuesday, despite a retreat from base metal miners as copper prices hit a one-month low and a gold exploration company dropping sharply after announcing its 2018 production and cost forecast.

At 11:33 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.15 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 16,366.13. Five of its 10 main groups were in negative territory, with decliners outnumbering advancers by 1.4-to-1 overall.

The most influential movers on the index included First Quantum Minerals Ltd, which was down 3.6 per cent to $18.35, and Teck Resources Ltd, off 2.6 per cent at $35.32.

Both companies produce copper, which fell to the lowest in a month after inventories surged, while First Quantum also was hit by a downgrade to "neutral" from Credit Suisse.

Copper prices declined 2.0 per cent to $6,924.5 a ton.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5 per cent.

Pretium Resources Inc slumped 21 per cent to $10.61 after the gold exploration company provided an operational update for its Brucejack mine in northern British Columbia and Credit Suisse downgraded the stock.

Energy stocks led the rise of the index, jumping 0.9 per cent as oil prices increased.

The heavyweight financials group was flat, while industrials fell 0.2 per cent.

The S&P and the Nasdaq rose on Tuesday as upbeat earnings from Netflix spurred gains for the highly-valued technology sector, while the Dow came under pressure from declines in Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble.

Netflix surged 11 per cent to a record high of $257.71 and surpassed $100-billion in market value, after the video-streaming pioneer beat Wall Street targets for new subscribers in the fourth quarter.

The gains also boosted other FAANG stocks, led by Amazon's 1.9-per-cent gain.

Insurer Travelers was the biggest gainer on the Dow, rising 3.8 percent after the company's profit topped estimates.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday approved steep import tariffs on washing machines and solar panels, a move that was criticized by China, South Korea and Europe and stoked fears about a potential retaliation.

"We just had the IMF increase the estimate for global economic growth and they called it widespread. But we need low barriers to trade for all of this to work," said Mariann Montagne, senior investment analyst and portfolio manager at Gradient Investments.

Shares of Whirlpool rose 2.6 per cent and solar companies such as Real Goods Solar, Sunworks and First Solar climbed following the new tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 7.83 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 26,222.43 and the S&P 500 was up 5.8 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 2,838.77.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 41.87 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 7,449.90.

Verizon was up marginally following a quarterly revenue that beat estimates.

Johnson & Johnson fell 2.2 per cent after a U.S. appeals court upheld a ruling that invalidated a crucial patent on its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade, limiting its ability to seek damages from Pfizer over its launch of a lower-cost version of the drug.

Procter & Gamble dropped about 3 per cent as investors focused on a drop in gross margins at the world's largest consumer goods maker.

Oil rose more than 1 per cent on Tuesday with benchmark Brent crude above $70 a barrel for the first time in a week on Tuesday, boosted by healthy world economic growth prospects and expectations for continued production curbs by OPEC, Russia and their allies.

Brent crude futures were up $1.06 at $70.09 a barrel, not far off the three-year high of $70.37 reached on Jan. 15.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1 to $64.59 a barrel. WTI reached its highest since December 2014 on Jan. 16 at $64.89.

The International Monetary Fund on Monday revised upward its forecast for world economic growth to 3.9 percent for 2018 and 2019, a 0.2 percentage point increase from its last update in October.

"The IMF's upward revision of its growth forecast is generating tailwind," Commerzbank analysts wrote. "This further improves the already fairly rosy demand prospects on the oil market."

The demand growth comes at a time of supply curbs by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers, which began in January 2017 and are due to run until the end of 2018.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told CNBC on Tuesday that while he is "still anxious" about the fragility of the oil market, "we think we're on our way."

OPEC's main objective for the cuts is to eliminate a global surplus in oil stocks and rebalance the market. There is some expectation that OPEC will let the agreement expire at the end of 2018, but major producers have not yet suggested that this is in the offing.

In addition, the sharp plunge in Venezuelan production is offsetting increases from the United States, which is on the cusp of breaking its all-time production record of 10.04 million barrels per day.

U.S. Energy Department oil inventory figures will be released Wednesday morning; industry group the American Petroleum Institute will issue data on stocks Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. EST.