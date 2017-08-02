Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday, boosted by gains for its heavyweight financial group, while earnings hits and misses moved a string of companies.

The financials group, which accounts for more than a third of the index’s weight, gained 0.24 per cent overall.

Shares of Genworth MI Canada Inc jumped 4.9 per cent to $37.98 after the private-sector residential mortgage insurer reported quarterly earnings that sharply exceeded analyst expectations

The country’s biggest banks were also among the most influential gainers, with Royal Bank of Canada up 0.6 per cent at $93.91 and Toronto-Dominion Bank also adding 0.6 per cent to $64.53.

At 11:25 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.04 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 15,236.15.

Advancers and decliners were almost evenly matched overall, and half of the TSX’s 10 main groups moved higher.

Movie theater chain Cineplex fell 7.7 per cent to $45.65 after reporting a big profit miss, hurt by higher costs and lower attendance.

CGI Group Inc fell 4.2 per cent to $63.54 after the IT services company missed profit estimates on lower margins and bookings as well as weakness in its European business.

Torstar Corp lost 2.8 per cent to $1.41 after the newspaper publisher posted a surprise quarterly loss.

Top gainers included oil services company Gibson Energy Inc , which jumped 7.9 per cent to $17.61 after saying it planned to sell its U.S. environmental services business. Analysts said that could raise between $90-million and $120-million that could be used to pay down debt.

Restaurant Brands International Inc fell 0.7 per cent to $73.70 as higher revenue at its Burger King group was offset by weakness in comparable sales growth at its Tim Horton coffee and donut chain.

The Dow breached the 22,000 mark briefly in early trading on Wednesday, powered by Apple’s stellar results, before stocks retreated sharply across sectors as investors locked in gains.

Apple jumped as much as 6.46 per cent to a record high, after the world’s largest publicly listed company reported strong results and iPhone sales, and signaled its upcoming 10th-anniversary phone is on schedule. The stock is up about 30 per cent this year.

The S&P 500 information technology index is up about 22 per cent year to date, leading other sectors, as investors look for growth in an otherwise low-growth environment.

Microsoft and Facebook were among the top drags on both the S&P and the Nasdaq.

“Typically at those big round numbers the market seems to hesitate ... I’m looking at this as a situation where the underlying evidence as to why the stock market has responded well is the fertile climate for corporate profits which is likely to remain,” said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott.

The Dow has risen 11 per cent in 2017, even as Wall Street is losing confidence that President Donald Trump and a Republican-controlled Congress would be able to cut taxes and increase infrastructure spending this year.

The Dow hit the 20,000 mark in late January and crossed the 21,000 mark in just over a month on March 1.

Two-thirds of S&P 500 companies have reported their second-quarter earnings so far and 72 per cent of them have beaten Wall Street’s expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. In a typical quarter, 64 per cent of the companies beat expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 21.52 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 21,985.44, the S&P 500 was down 7.69 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 2,468.66.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 36.63 points, or 0.58 per cent, at 6,326.31.

Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the energy index’s 0.98-per-cent loss leading the decliners.

Data showed U.S. private employers added 178,000 jobs in July, after adding 191,000 jobs in June. Economists polled by Reuters expected an addition of 185,000 jobs. The data comes ahead of the more comprehensive non-farm payrolls data on Friday.

Garmin rose 3.80 per cent and Humana 4.39 per cent after posting strong corporate reports.

Cardinal Health fell 8.53 per cent after the drug distributor’s 2018 profit forecast missed analysts’ estimate.

Report Typo/Error