At midday: Financial stocks lead TSX higher

Canada's main stock index rose slightly in morning trade on Wednesday, with gains for financial stocks offset by losses among gold miners.

At 11:36 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 40.70 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 16,339.51. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Goldcorp Inc. lost 2.3 per cent to $18.70. The miner's chief executive officer said they are "done" with mergers and acquisitions and will focus on building new mines at projects it already owns and on improving existing operations.

Iamgold Corp. advanced 4.6 per cent to $7.93 after the company reported quarterly results and provided a 2018 outlook.

The financials group only gained 0.5 percent overall, but several of its biggest members were among the most influential gainers, with Royal Bank of Canada up 0.8 per cent at $106.62.

Meanwhile, Fairfax Financial Holdings Inc. erases early gains and sat down 1.6 per cent to $657.23.

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday raised interest rates, as expected, but said that while more rate hikes are probably warranted, some continued monetary policy accommodation will likely be needed to maintain optimal growth and inflation.

Canopy Growth Corp. gained 1.6 per cent to $37.13 after saying on Tuesday it had signed an agreement to supply cannabis to the Prince Edward Island.

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Wednesday, led by gains in technology and industrial stocks, but losses in Goldman Sachs and Bank of America dragged down bank shares.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Goldman Sachs fell about 3 per cent after posting its first quarterly loss in six years on tax-related charges, while its trading business took a hit as volatility remained at historically low levels.

BofA shares fell 2.6 per cent after the second-biggest U.S. lender reported profit that nearly halved as it booked a $2.9 billion charge due to the new federal tax law.

"You saw a lot of earnings estimates increase coming into earnings season, certainly after tax cuts. So one has to wonder if a lot of that optimism has been baked in," said Marcelle Daher, co-head of North American asset allocation at John Hancock Financial Services in Boston.

"As you continue to see muted trading, and particularly a flattening of yield curve that tends to depress net interest margin, the bank stocks could be reacting to that."

The S&P 500 banking index fell 0.61 per cent and was on track to post its biggest percentage drop in more than two weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.44 per cent to 25,906.82. The index had crossed 26,000 briefly on Tuesday, its fastest 1000-point rise.

Story continues below advertisement

The S&P 500 rose 0.31 per cent to 2,785.08 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.34 per cent to 7,248.60.

Wall Street has rallied strongly in the new year, with the S&P 500 gaining 4.15 per cent so far and posting only two sessions of losses, partly on hopes of a robust earnings season.

More than three-quarters of the 30 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far have topped earnings estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Boeing rose 2.6 per cent after the company announced a joint venture with car seating leader Adient to make aircraft seats.

IBM rose 2.5 per cent after Barclays analysts double upgraded the stock to "overweight" and hiked its price target by $59 to $192.

IBM, along with Microsoft's 1.57-per-cent gain and Intel's 2.6-per-cent rise, lifted the S&P technology index by 0.6 per cent.

Apple's 0.4-per-cent fall was a drag on the sector after Longbow Research downgraded its stock to "neutral," citing a "good, not great iPhone cycle."

Ford slipped 6.3 per cent after the automaker reported a full-year 2017 profit below estimates and provided a downbeat forecast.

Data showed U.S. industrial production increased more than expected in December as unseasonably cold weather boosted demand for heating.

The Federal Reserve said industrial output surged 0.9 per cent last month, while economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.4-per-cent increase.

Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the release of U.S. weekly petroleum inventory and production data.

Brent futures were up 1 cent at $69.16 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 4 cents at $63.77 per barrel.

Both contracts climbed to their highest levels since December 2014 this week with Brent reaching $70.37 on Monday and WTI up to $64.89 on Tuesday.

"Movements in oil prices have been muted in today's session as market participants look ahead to the upcoming oil inventory report from the United States," said Abhishek Kumar, senior energy analyst at Interfax Energy's Global Gas Analytics in London.

U.S. crude inventories were seen falling for a ninth straight week along with a probable fall in distillate stockpiles during the week ended Jan. 12, according to a preliminary Reuters poll of analysts.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) report has been delayed by a day to Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT), and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data to Thursday at 11 a.m. EST due to the U.S. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday.

Tighter fundamentals have lifted both crude futures benchmarks about 13 percent above levels in early December, helped by production curbs by OPEC and Russia, as well as by healthy demand growth.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia have been curbing production since January 2017 and the cuts are set to last through 2018.

The curbs have coincided with healthy demand and solid economic growth, and as a result the market has tightened, helping to push prices up more than 50 percent from June 2017.

Elsewhere, threats by Nigerian militants on Wednesday to attack offshore oil facilities within days, was supportive of prices.

But markets may come under pressure from rising U.S. production, analysts say.