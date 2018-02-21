At midday: Gold producers lead TSX higher as markets brace for Fed minutes

Canada's main stock index rose to a 2-1/2-week high on Wednesday led by gold producers, as investors sought shelter in the precious metal ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.

At 11:28 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 1 per cent, or 152.82 points, at 15,591.82.

Investors are bracing for the minutes of the Fed's January meeting, due at 2 p.m. ET, to see if they herald more increases in interest rates and bond yields.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, increased 1.6 per cent.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. jumped 9.8 per cent to $19.69, while B2Gold Corp. was up 3.3 per cent to $3.72.

Financial stocks were up 1.3 per cent on the day with Royal Bank of Canada rising 1.9 per cent to $102.42 and Bank of Montreal up 1.6 per cent to $99.20.

U.S. stocks alsorose on Wednesday, with technology shares and Amazon driving gains ahead of minutes of the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting.

The Fed left rates unchanged at the January meeting, but investors will look for its opinion on inflation and interest rates, especially after strong economic data raised concerns of an overheating economy and triggered the recent selloff.

"Right now Fed fund futures are pricing in three rate hikes with just under a 50-50 short of a fourth," said Matt Miskin, market strategist at John Hancock Investments.

"The Fed minutes and the lead up to the March meeting could push that fourth rate hike into play as we find more about inflationary data and how the Fed is looking into that," Miskin said.

Investors also took stock of the latest developments in the Broadcom-Qualcomm takeover saga.

Broadcom Corp lowered its takeover offer for chipmaker Qualcomm to account for the latter's increased offer for NXP Semiconductors NV. Qualcomm shares fell 1.2 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had gained 0.53 per cent to trade at 25,097.77.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.85 per cent to 7,295.86 and the S&P 500 was up 0.65 per cent at 2,733.83.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, led by a 1.18-per-cent gain in the industrial index.

Boeing gained 1.4 per cent after Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said the plane maker will generate about 15 per cent of its earnings per share and about 10 per cent of its cash for the full year during the first quarter of 2018.

Amazon rose 1.9 per cent, while tech heavyweights such as Facebook, Apple and Alphabet gained between 1 per cent and 2.6 per cent.

The real estate sector, however, came under pressure after data showed U.S. home sales unexpectedly fell in January.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yields, the benchmark for global borrowing costs, were slightly below the four-year peak at 2.8932 percent.

The CBOE Volatility index, a gauge of near-term stock market volatility, eased to a session low of 18.38 and below Friday's close of 19.46.

A jump in these two gauges to multi-year highs were at the center of the selloff in equities earlier in the month.

Oil prices eased on Wednesday, under pressure from a recovery in the value of the dollar from last week's three-year lows and from an expected rise in U.S. crude production.

Brent crude futures were last down 13 cents at $65.12 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 28 cents to $61.51 a barrel.

The premium of Brent over WTI widened to almost $3.60 a barrel, having neared its narrowest in six months on Tuesday as concern about a bottleneck of Canadian crude imports underpinned U.S. futures.

"A sense of harmony has returned this morning with both crude benchmarks plowing a southerly furrow as the dollar gains further ground," PVM Oil Associates analyst Stephen Brennock said.

The dollar rose against other major currencies, buoyed by the rise in short-term U.S. government bond yields their highest in over nine years and ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's most recent policy-setting meeting, which may signal the pace of any interest rate rises.

"We all hate to talk about the dollar rather than about oil, but the dollar is currently a trading reality and we can't ignore its price influence," Petromatrix strategist Olivier Jakob said.

"In that regard...today we will have to watch the release of the FOMC minutes for the influence they can have on the dollar."

U.S. inventory data, due tomorrow, is expected to show a rise of 1.3 million barrels in crude stocks in the week to Feb. 16, according to a Reuters poll.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers, including Russia, will discuss extending their existing cooperation for many more years when they meet in June as they seek to avoid major market shocks, the United Arab Emirates' energy minister told Reuters on Tuesday.

The group has agreed to cut crude output by 1.8 million bpd throughout this year to force global inventories to drain.

Futures prices have also been dented by the physical markets, which are showing signs of seasonal weakness, given that most of the world's refineries close, either partially or wholly, to conduct maintenance at this time of year and cut their crude intake as a result.

Differentials, or prices for physical barrels, have slid on both sides of the Atlantic and it is the cheaper sour, or more sulfurous, grades that have borne the brunt of the declines.

Prices for North Sea barrels on Tuesday recovered after hitting their lowest levels since mid-2017, as an overhang of surplus oil has materialized.

Light, sweet West African grades have proven to be the most resilient in the Atlantic basin, thanks in large part to demand from China, but Mediterranean crudes, including Russian Urals, have slid since the start of the year.