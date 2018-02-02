Dow sheds more than 500 points as bond yields rise on strong jobs data

The S&P and the Dow were headed for their worst week in two years on Friday, as robust U.S. jobs data pushed up bond yields further and boosted chances of more interest rate hikes this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 500 points, with all 11 of the major S&P sectors in the red, led by the energy index's 3.8-per-cent fall.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 200,000 jobs in January, the Labor Department said, beating expectation of 180,000. Average hourly earnings rose and boosted the year-on-year increase to 2.9 per cent, the largest rise since June 2009.

After the data, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields extended their rise to more than 2.8 percent, while traders boosted bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates three times this year.

Fast-rising wages could prompt more aggressive action from the central bank to keep a lid on inflation pressure.

"The big picture concern is that wage growth will pick up and lead to more inflation," said Nicholas Colas, co-founder at DataTrek Research.

The rise in bond yields "is certainly beginning to concern the markets. It is certainly now an issue, where it wasn't for all of last year. Rates have risen fairly quickly this year and the speed of the advance is worrying."

At 2:22 p.m. ET, The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 503.16 points, or 1.92 per cent, and the S&P 500 was down 46.59 points, or 1.66 per cent, at 2,774.81.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 103.86 points, or 1.41 per cent, at 7,283.07.

The CBOE Volatility Index, the most widely followed gauge measure of stock market volatility, rose to 14.99, after having fallen in the previous two sessions.

Adding to the pressure were disappointing earnings reports from major companies.

Shares of oil majors Exxon and Chevron were down 5.8 per cent and 4.8 per cent, respectively, after reporting lower-than-expected quarterly profits.

Google-parent Alphabet fell 4.9 per cent after its profit also misses analysts' estimates.

Apple fell 3.9 per cent as investors focused on the company's muted forecast rather than strong iPhone prices and its cash plans.

One bright spot was Amazon, which rose 4.1 per cent after the online retailer reported a record profit of about $2 billion due to strong sales and tax law changes.

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as weakness in commodity prices fueled a decline in shares of the heavyweight natural resource sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 225.24 points, or 1.4 per cent, to 15,635.68.

All of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory.

The energy group retreated 2.1 per cent. Suncor Energy Inc. slipped 1.3 per cent to $44.03, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. dropped 1.2 per cent to $42.

The financials group slipped 1.1 per cent. Bank of Nova Scotia gave back 0.7 per cent to $80.15, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lost 0.9 per cent to $119.96.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.5 per cent. Barrick Gold Corp. slipped 3.2 per cent to $17.13, and Goldcorp Inc. fell 1.5 per cent to $17.25.

Gold futures and copper prices both decline..

The Canadian dollar was trading 1 per cent lower at 80.65 U.S. cents.

The U.S. dollar and bond yields jumped on Friday while stock markets fell as U.S. data showed the strongest annual wage growth since 2009, raising the specter of accelerating inflation and more U.S. interest rate hikes than expected this year.

Yields on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note shot up to a four-year high within five minutes of release of the Labor Department's unemployment report for January.

The dollar surged against the Japanese yen, euro and a basket of six currencies.

Stocks in Europe and on Wall Street plunged at least 1 per cent on the news, as the strong jobs and wage growth data boosted the chances of four Fed rate hikes this year, instead of the three hikes analysts had expected thus far.

"What is good for the average American worker ends up being negative for stocks because it increases the odds of further rate hikes," Michael Antonelli, managing director of institutional sales trading at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

MSCI's all-country world index of equity performance in 47 countries fell 1.07 pe rcent while its gauge of emerging market stocks lost 1.54 per cent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading regional shares lost 0.98 per cent and the STOXX 600 index tumbled 1.07 per cent.

The dollar index, tracking the unit against a basket of major currencies, rose 0.72 per cent, with the euro down 0.64 per cent to $1.2428. The Japanese yen weakened 0.87 per cent versus the greenback at 110.37 per dollar.

The U.S. bond market's gauges of inflation expectations added to their earlier rise on Friday as domestic wages recorded their strongest annual increase in more than 8-1/2 years, suggesting inflation may be accelerating.

The gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) and the 10-year Treasury notes reached its highest level since September 2014.

U.S. crude fell $1.02 to $64.78 per barrel and Brent fell $1.34 to $68.31.

Spot gold dropped 1.4 per cent to $1,329.62 an ounce.