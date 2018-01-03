At midday: TSX at all-time high as BlackBerry, cannabis stocks jump

Canada's main stock index hit a fresh all-time high on Wednesday, boosted by a jump in shares of BlackBerry Ltd after it announced a self-driving deal with China's Baidu and by sharp gains for several marijuana producers.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 52.32 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 16,362.31 Six of its 10 main groups were in positive territory.

BlackBerry rose 9.4 per cent to $16.43, hitting its highest levels since 2013, after saying that it will provide the foundational operating system for search engine company Baidu's autonomous vehicle platform, the latest in a string of recent automotive design wins.

Canadian cannabis producers extended sharp rallies as California opened the largest U.S. state market for legal marijuana, with Canada expected to follow by mid-2018. Canopy Growth Corp. jumped 6.5 per cent to $34.46, Aphria Inc. was up 4.6 per cent at $21.12 and Aurora Cannabis Inc. surged 16.5 per cent to $13.77.

Luxury apparel maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc., which went public less than a year ago, was last up 3.85 per cent at $41.31 after hitting an all-time high of $41.90.

The energy group climbed 1.7 per cent, as oil prices rose to new two-and-a-half year highs. Cenovus Energy was up 5.6 per cent at $12.86 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. added 1.9 per cent to $46.60.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5 per cent.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc gained 6.7 per cent to $29.07 after announcing it had paid down more of its debt load.

Wall Street's main indexes hit records on Wednesday, with the benchmark S&P 500 index breaching the 2,700-mark for the first time on gains in technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 40.66 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 24,864.67 and the S&P 500 was up 11.32 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 2,707.13. The Nasdaq Composite was up 42.90 points, or 0.61 per cent, at 7,049.80.

The S&P closed above the 2,600-point mark for the first time on Nov. 24, after crossing three such 100-point marks in 2017.

Shares of Oracle and IBM rose about 3 per cent following brokerage upgrades, helping the S&P technology index gain about 0.9 per cent.

U.S. stocks kicked off 2018 on a strong note on Tuesday, and world markets rose to new highs on Wednesday as early indications suggested it would be another year of synchronized global growth led by a robust European economy.

"If you look at the S&P 500 and what makes up the sectors, technology has the largest international exposure. When you look at driving futures sales, it has to come from growing economies," said Jeff Powell, managing partner of Polaris Wealth Advisors.

But gains in the technology sector were capped by a 2.43 per cent drop in Intel following a report that its processor chips had a fundamental design flaw. The stock was the biggest drag on all the three major indexes.

Rival chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices gained 6.5 per cent. Nvidia and Micron were up 5.2 per cent and 3 per cent.

A report showed U.S. factory activity increased more than expected in December, boosted by a surge in new orders growth, in a further sign of strong economic momentum at the end of 2017.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index of national factory activity jumped to 59.7 in December from 58.2 in November.

The report comes ahead of the scheduled release by the Federal Open Market Committee of minutes of its December meeting.

Investors are likely to scan the release for hints on rate tightening action in the coming months and the impact of the U.S. tax overhaul on the economy and inflation.

The odds of a March rate hike jumped to 61.9 per cent after the report from 56.3 per cent before, according to CME Group's Fedwatch tool.

Scana Corp rose 23.5 per cent after Dominion Energy said it would buy the utility in an all-stock deal $7.9-billion deal. Dominion fell 3.2 per cent.

MoneyGram International fell 8.7 per cent after Alibaba-owned Ant Financial's plan to acquire the U.S. money transfer company in a $1.2-billion deal collapsed due to national security concerns.

Harley-Davidson declined 4.3 per cent after brokerage Longbow Research downgraded the stock to "underperform," citing concerns about weak U.S. retail sales.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,582 to 1,205. On the Nasdaq, 1,656 issues rose and 1,147 fell.

