At midday: TSX broadly rallies, Linamar jumps on acquisition

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, helped by a sharp jump in auto parts maker Linamar Corp after it announced plans to buy an agricultural equipment maker, while natural resources stocks also boosted the move higher.

At 11:26 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 82.64 points, or 0.52 percent, at 16,099.27.

Eight 10 of its main sectors were in positive territory.

Story continues below advertisement

Linamar gained 11 per cent to $72.15 after saying after the bell on Thursday it had agreed to buy privately held MacDon Group of Cos for $1.2-billion.

The index was on track for a 0.15-per-cent slip on the week after hitting an all-time high on Wednesday.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7 per cent, with First Quantum Minerals Ltd. up 3.4 per cent at $16.93 and Teck Resources Ltd. adding 2.2 per cent to $30.51.

The energy group was flat, with pipeline operator Enbridge Inc. up 1 per cent at $49.80, as oil prices edged higher, while the financials group gained 0.5 per cent and industrials rose 0.8 per cent.

World shares gained on Friday and Wall Street opened higher on U.S. tax legislation optimism, while the dollar strengthened as trading activity wound down before the Christmas and New Year holidays.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.16 per cent after a week of central bank meetings that saw the U.S. Federal Reserve raise interest rates, while the European Central Bank and the Bank of England held off on hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 125.21 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 24,633.87, the S&P 500 gained 16.99 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 2,669 and the Nasdaq Composite added 38.09 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 6,894.62.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Wall Street equities were boosted by gains in consumer stocks such as Costco Wholesale rising 3.75 per cent after the retailer reported upbeat results.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell the most in a month after Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Mike Lee declined to back the bill without changes to child tax credits.

"What Rubio was looking for is more help for the lower-income people, child tax credits. That's something that can easily be adjusted, so the bill will move forward," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in New Jersey.

Europe's STOXX 600 was down 0.38 per cent, as a 12.68-per-cent slump in fashion giant H&M and a 6.38-per-cent drop for Italian luxury goods firm Ferragamo spooked retailers.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.32 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.42 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei stock index finished down 0.6 percent at its lowest in more than a week, with mobile firms extending a selloff on concerns of increased competition after e-commerce group Rakuten said it aims to become the country's fourth wireless carrier.

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. dollar strengthened as investors wound down trading activity after the central bank meetings during the week and before the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The greenback rose and fell throughout the week after news surrounding the policy meetings and tax reform.

"Markets are really consolidating at this point into holiday trading," said Mark McCormick, North American head of FX strategy at TD Securities in Toronto.

"People will be eyeing up the U.S. tax plan. There are expectations building they could have it done by next week, if not that pushes if off until next year. That's your last major risk event," McCormick added.

News the European Union had formally agreed to move Brexit talks onto trade and a transition pact triggered a 0.77 percent drop in the pound, as traders cashed in recent gains.

The New Zealand dollar rose 0.36 per cent after the country's Finance Minister Grant Robertson said he was comfortable with the currency's general trend.

The euro was down 0.03 per cent to $1.1774.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 9/32 in price to yield 2.3762 per cent, from 2.346 per cent late on Thursday.

The 30-year bond last fell 5/32 in price to yield 2.717 per cent, from 2.71 percent late on Thursday.

Spot gold added 0.2 per cent to $1,254.79 an ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.03 per cent to $1,257.50 an ounce.

Oil prices remained little changed, lingering below two-year highs on Friday as the continuing outage of a North Sea pipeline and OPEC-led production cuts supported prices, while climbing U.S. output kept a lid on gains.

Brent crude futures were down 1 cent at $63.30 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 14 cents at $57.18 a barrel. WTI hit a two-year high of $59.05 on Nov. 24.

Both contracts were on track to end the week broadly flat.

"There's a fight in the market," said Gene McGillian, senior analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Conn. Speculators have staked out long positions, betting that production cuts will continue to remove oversupply from the market, he said.