Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday as the influential financial and energy sectors led broad gains, helped in part by higher commodity prices.

Financial services companies gained 0.6 per cent, with Manulife Financial Corp. up 1.4 per cent at $25.30.

Saputo Inc. shares jumped 4.2 per cent to $42.12 after RBC raised the dairy producer’s rating to “outperform” from “perform,” helping the consumer staples group rise 1 per cent.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 79.5 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 15,229.07.

Of the index’s 10 main groups, nine were in positive territory, with industrials the only group to trade lower.

The Canadian dollar rose to 79.35 cents (U.S.), up 0.2 of a cent.

Strong gasoline demand underpinned gains in oil prices, even as rising output from OPEC producers renewed concerns about persistent oversupply. U.S. crude prices were up 1.2 per cent to $46.95 (U.S.) a barrel.

Several energy stocks were among the most influential index movers and helped lift the overall energy group by 2 per cent. Suncor Energy rose 1.6 per cent to $38.37.

The materials group, home to precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.3 per cent, with copper producer First Quantum Minerals Ltd. up 0.5 per cent to $13.48.

A stronger U.S. dollar on Wednesday pressured copper prices , but upbeat economic data out of China, which helped drive prices to a more than four-month high above $6,000 earlier this week, has bolstered overall expectations of strong demand for the metal.

Canada’s largest railways edged lower, dragging the overall industrials group down 0.1 per cent. Canadian Pacific Railway, which dipped 0.9 per cent at $204.45, will be reporting quarterly results after markets close.

Canadian manufacturing sales posted their largest gain in five months in May, rising 1.1 per cent to $54.6-billion from April, topping forecasts and hitting a record level on higher sales of motor vehicles and parts, data from Statistics Canada showed.

The Nasdaq and the S&P traded at record levels in late morning trading on Wednesday, powered by technology and healthcare stocks, while IBM capped gains on the Dow.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 27.50 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 21,602.23, the S&P 500 was up 7.15 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 2,467.76.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 31.27 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 6,375.58.

IBM fell 3.8 per cent after the company’s quarterly revenue came in below expectations. The stock was the biggest drag on the Dow and the S&P 500.

The S&P tech sector has been the best performing sector this year despite concerns about stretched valuations as investors look for growth sectors immune to policy uncertainties.

“At least in the second quarter and for the next quarter technology is the only sector that will see double-digit growth,” said Tom Cassidy, chief investment officer at Univest Wealth Management Division.

“If you look at the sector, it isn’t all that overvalued compared to the broader S&P index, except for a few names.”

Microsoft and Facebook were among the top-three boosts to the S&P and the Nasdaq.

Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the health index’s 0.55 per cent rise leading the advancers.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals jumped 22 per cent after the company reported positive results for its cystic fibrosis treatment. The stock was the biggest boost on the S&P and the Nasdaq.

Investors will continue to focus on quarterly earnings to see if high valuations are justified in the face of mixed economic data, tepid inflation and policy gridlock in Washington.

Analysts estimate an 8.7 per cent rise in second-quarter earnings and a 4.6 per cent increase in revenue for the S&P 500 companies from a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

This follows a robust first quarter when U.S. companies posted the fastest rate of growth in earnings since 2011.

“Earnings so far have been good and even though they aren’t as stellar as the first quarter, we still expect earnings to grow in double digits for the year,” said Cassidy.

Morgan Stanley rose 2.4 per cent after the Wall Street bank reported better-than-expected profit and bond trading revenue declines that were modest compared with arch-rival Goldman Sachs’.

CSX fell 6.8 per cent after the third-largest U.S. railroad operator’s forecast missed expectations. The stock was among the top drags on the S&P and the Nasdaq.

