At midday: TSX creeps up after Trump signals possible tariff exemption

Canada's main stock index turned positive on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to suggest that Canada and Mexico could win exemptions to his planned sweeping tariffs on aluminum and steel imports if the two countries sign a new NAFTA trade deal.

At 11:17 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 85.23 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 15,469.82, after opening down 0.3 per cent.

Mr. Trump tweeted on Monday that Canada and Mexico could be exempt from the tariffs if a "new & fair" NAFTA agreement is signed. Representatives from the United States, Canada and Mexico are meeting in Mexico City on Monday to wrap up the latest round of discussions on the trade agreement. Canada sends 75 per cent of its exports to the United States.

All 10 sectors on the index were in positive territory.

Health care stocks jumped 3.4 per cent as marijuana producers Canopy Growth Corp. increased 8.5 per cent and Aphria Inc. rose 5.3 per cent.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. was up 4.9 per cent, while Prometic Life Sciences Inc. increased 5.1 per cent after winning rare pediatric disease and orphan drug designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Inter-Alpha-Inhibitor-Proteins for the treatment of Necrotizing Enterocolitis.

Energy stocks rose 1.8 per cent. Crescent Point Energy Corp. was up 4.8 per cent, while Peyto Exploration and Development Corp. rose 4.5 per cent.

U.S. stocks shook off an early wobble and headed modestly higher in late morning trading Monday. Markets had gotten off to a weak start as worries persisted about U.S. threats to impose steep tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index has whipsawed since setting its all-time high in late January. The first flash of fear came with worries that inflation and interest rates may climb higher than the market was anticipating.

The S&P 500 was up 11 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 2,702 as of 11:08 a.m. Eastern time. It had been down as much as 0.6 per cent earlier in the morning.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 78 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 24,619, and the Nasdaq composite rose 21 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 7,279.

Some of the biggest gains went to stocks that pay big dividends and that investors tend to flock to when they're worried about the economy. Utilities in the S&P 500 gained 1 per cent, as did real-estate investment trusts. They were tied for the biggest gains, by far, of the 11 sectors in the index.

Those stocks also get help from falling bond yields, which makes the dividends that they pay more attractive to investors seeking income. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.84 per cent from 2.87 per cent late Friday.

Companies that do a lot of business overseas, or those that use lots of steel and other metals, lagged the market. Aerospace giant Boeing was on track for its fourth straight loss and was down $2.60, or 1 per cent, at $342. Railroad company Union Pacific fell $1.50, or 1.2 per cent, to $127.04.

White House advisers have fanned out onto television networks in recent days to reject criticism of the proposed tariffs. Trade adviser Peter Navarro said on "Fox and Friends" Monday that there would be no exemptions on the tariffs of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum.

Investors have been questioning whether Trump's initial promise would prove to be just an opening bid in negotiations, with the actual move being less consequential. Stocks pared sharp losses on Friday amid such speculation.

If a trade war does happen, it could put profits for big U.S. companies at risk because they are heavily reliant on the global economy. Companies in the S&P 500 got 43 per cent of their sales from outside the United States in 2016, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. If countries throw up barriers blocking U.S. companies from those customers, it would undercut what had been encouraging sales growth.

European markets were mixed following elections in Italy that saw no single party emerge with a majority in Parliament. That raises uncertainty about how closely Italy will work with the rest of the European Union.

Italian stocks fell, but markets elsewhere on the continent were mixed. France's CAC 40 flipped between modest gains and losses. Germany's DAX rose 0.8 per cent, and the FTSE 100 was up 0.2 per cent in London.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.7 per cent, South Korea's Kospi dropped 1.1 per cent and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 2.3 per cent.

Stocks in Shanghai edged up after Beijing set an annual growth target for the world's No. 2 economy of "around 6.5 per cent" for 2018. That's down from 6.9 per cent last year, but still robust. Premier Li Keqiang also outlined plans to forge ahead with an overhaul of state industry, ramp up military spending and pursue advanced technology.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 78 cents to $62.03 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 69 cents to $65.06 a barrel.

Gold fell 40 cents to $1,323.00 per ounce.

The dollar rose to 105.86 Japanese yen from 105.54 yen late Friday. The euro dipped to $1.2326 from $1.2331, and the British pound climbed to $1.3837 from $1.3790.

With files from The Associated Press