At midday: TSX dips as industrials, gold miners slip

Canada's main stock index dipped on Thursday, backing off the previous session's record high as declining industrial and gold mining shares weighed, offsetting gains for the energy group.

At 11:41 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 47.38 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 16,155.75.

The industrials group fell 0.8 per cent, with Waste Connections Inc declining 1.8 per cent to $88.23.

Story continues below advertisement

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, sat flat as gold mining shares fell.

Eldorado Gold Corp declined 1.1 per cent to $1.77.

One of the biggest drags on the index was Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, which fell 2.9 per cent to $56.19 after rallying on Wednesday. Earlier in the week the company announced an agreement to sell its Chilean regulated transmission business for $1.3-billion.

The overall utilities group slipped 0.6 per cent. It was one of seven of the TSX's 10 main groups that fell.

Energy shares rose 0.3 per cent, supported by the recent rally in oil prices.

Oil prices stood near their highest in two and a half years, supported by strong data from top importer China amid thin trading activity ahead of the New Year weekend.

The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Canopy Growth Co, which rose 6.5 per cent to $29.58. The stock was adding to gains it made on Wednesday after a ruling by regulators that boosted the shares of marijuana companies.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Open Text Corp. rose 5.8 per cent to $44.17 after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced after the bell on Wednesday that the stock will be added to the S&P/TSX 60, 60 Capped and 60 Equal Weight Indices to replace Agrium Inc.

Wall Street's main indexes were slightly higher in late morning trading on Thursday, helped by gains in technology stocks.

A mere 0.4-per-cent rise in Apple led the three indexes higher, an indication of the muted trading activity in the week ahead of the New Year holiday.

Commodities were in the spotlight, with oil prices near their two-and-a-half-year highs and copper at four-year peak, helping global equities hit record levels.

The benchmark S&P 500 has climbed about 20 per cent this year, on track to record its best annual gains since 2013, boosted by robust economic growth and solid corporate earnings.

The rally is widely expected to extend into 2018 fuelled by gains from a new U.S. tax law that lowers tax burden on corporates.

Story continues below advertisement

"Tax cuts will produce an increase in earnings and that is now incorporated into official sell-side estimates," said Brant Houston, managing director at CIBC Atlantic Trust Private Wealth Management in Colarado.

"However, I don't think we should get used to returns like this, the trends looking forward will be more subdued than we saw in 2017."

The dollar slipped to a four-week low against a basket of currencies, under pressure from a recent dip in U.S. 10-year bond yields. A weaker dollar tends to boost revenue of companies with large global presence.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 53.18 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 24,827.48.

The S&P 500 was up 2.2 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 2,684.82 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 3.57 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 6,942.90.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with the technology index's 0.31-per-cent rise topping the list.

The high-flying FANG stocks - Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet - also contributed to the rise.

Live Ventures, owner of internet marketing firm LiveDeal, surged more than 70 per cent after reporting a jump in annual revenue.

J.B. Hunt Transport fell about 2 per cent after the logistic services provider forecast current-quarter profit below estimates.

Bitcoin, the biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, has dwarfed any gains in traditional financial markets this year, with a more than 1,400-per-cent rise. But since hitting record highs near $20,000 eleven days ago, it has fallen on profit-taking, market observers said.

"Professional people are taking money off the table and retail has followed," said Alexander Kravets, co-founder and chief executive at New York-based XTRADE.IO.

It was last down 7.06 per cent at $14,278.08 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange.

Earlier on Thursday, South Korea's government said it would impose additional measures to regulate speculation in cryptocurrency trading.