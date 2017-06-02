Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday, weighed by weakness in energy stocks due to lower oil prices and a drop in heavyweight financial shares after U.S. jobs growth came in below expectations.
At 11:15 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 34.77 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 15,435.14. Six of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory.
The index is on track for a 0.1-per-cent gain on the week.
The energy group retreated 2.2 per cent, as oil prices fell on concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to abandon the Paris climate pact would spark more U.S. drilling that would exacerbate a global glut.
Suncor Energy Inc declined 1.3 per cent to $41.76 and Cenovus Energy Inc fell 3.6 per cent to $11.82.
Cardinal Energy Ltd shed 7.6 per cent to C$5.33 after agreeing to buy Canadian light oil assets from Apache Corp for $330-million in cash.
The financials group slipped 0.2 per cent, weighed most heavily by insurers as a smaller-than-forecast increase in U.S. payrolls growth in May pushed bond yields lower.
Manulife Financial Corp declined 1.9 per cent to $23.36 and its rival Sun Life Financial Inc declined 1.1 per cent to $44.21.
Canadian exports climbed to a record in April and first-quarter labour productivity approached a three-year high, data showed, offering further evidence the domestic economy is recovering after a long slump caused by low oil prices.
Canada Goose jumped 9.8 per cent to $27.68 after the maker of expensive winter jackets reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss in its first earnings report as a publicly listed company.
Asanko Gold Inc rose 9.9 per cent to $2.22, recovering some of its sharp losses since the release of a short-seller report this week.
U.S. stocks eked out record highs on Friday but gains were limited as data showed job growth slowed in May, suggesting that a bounce in the labour market was losing steam.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 138,000 last month, below the 185,000 expected by economists. Data for both March and April was revised to show 66,000 fewer jobs were created than previously reported.
Average hourly earnings rose 0.2 per cent in May, following a similar gain in April, but unemployment rate fell to a 16-year low of 4.3 per cent in the previous month.
While last month’s job gains could still be sufficient for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this month, the modest increase could raise concerns about the economy’s health after GDP growth slowed in the first quarter.
The economy needs to create 75,000 to 100,000 jobs per month to keep up with growth in the working-age population. Job gains are slowing as the labor market nears full employment
Odds of a rate hike at the Fed’s June 13-14 meeting stood at 93.5 per cent, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.
“I do believe that the June rate hike is already priced in so it probably doesn’t change what the Fed wants to do,” said Neil Massa, senior equity trader at Manulife Asset Management in Boston.
“I think what it would change, if anything, was the possibility of them accelerating the rate hikes. After this I think it makes them more likely to stay the course than to accelerate.”
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 37.73 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 21,181.91, the S&P 500 was up 3.38 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 2,433.44 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 28.75 points, or 0.46 per cent, at 6,275.58.
Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with the industrial and healthcare sectors leading the gainers.
The financial and energy sectors were the main losers.
Shares of banks, which benefit from higher interest rates, fell about 0.6 per cent. Bank of America, JPMorgan , Citigroup and Goldman Sachs fell between 0.4 per cent and 1.3 per cent.
Brent oil tumbled below $50, heading for a second straight week of losses, on worries that Mr. Trump’s decision to abandon a climate pact could spark more crude drilling in the United States, worsening a global glut.
Broadcom rose as much as 7.5 per cent to hit an all-time high of $251.96, after the chipmaker’s quarterly results beat analysts’ expectations. The stock provided the biggest boost to the Nasdaq.
Lululemon Athletica jumped 14.9 per cent to $55.88 after the athletic apparel maker’s quarterly profit beat estimates.
- Sun Life Financial Inc$44.31-0.37(-0.83%)
- Manulife Financial Corp$23.59-0.23(-0.97%)
- Suncor Energy Inc$41.87-0.45(-1.06%)
- Crude Oil Front Month Futures$47.67-0.69(-1.43%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,444.83-25.08(-0.16%)
- Dow Jones Industrials21,206.09+61.91(+0.29%)
- S&P 500 INDEX2,435.83+5.77(+0.24%)
- NASDAQ NMS COMPOSITE INDEX6,289.56+42.73(+0.68%)
- Cardinal Energy Ltd$5.29-0.48(-8.32%)
- Cenovus Energy Inc$11.77-0.49(-4.00%)
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc$27.72+2.52(+10.00%)
- Asanko Gold Inc$2.19+0.17(+8.42%)
- Lululemon Athletica Inc$54.96+6.29(+12.92%)
- Bank of America Corp$22.53-0.10(-0.44%)
- JPMorgan Chase & Co$82.71-0.35(-0.42%)
- Citigroup Inc$61.22+0.14(+0.23%)
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc$214.34-0.67(-0.31%)
