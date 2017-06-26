Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday as declines in heavyweight sectors such as energy and materials outweighed moderate gains in a number of other groups.



Gold miners were the most influential decliners on the index as gold prices sank to near six-week lows. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd slumped 1.5 per cent to $62.47, while Goldcorp Inc fell 1 per cent to $18.10.



The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7 per cent. Gold futures fell 0.9 per cent to $1,245 an ounce as a large sell order hit sentiment, though losses were limited by global political uncertainty.



At 11;22 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 31 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 15,289.23.



Of the index’s 10 main groups five were in negative territory.



The energy group gave back 1 per cent, with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd down 0.9 per cent to $37.47.



The group reversed earlier gains as oil prices dipped, with U.S. crude prices down 0.4 per cent to $42.83 a barrel. Crude prices still managed to hold above last week’s seven-month lows, however.



Financial stocks, which make up roughly a third of the index’s weight, also fell, slipping 0.5 per cent as some of the country’s top banks lost ground.



Healthcare rallied 1.9 per cent, with Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc surging 6.4 per cent to $22.26, and hitting its highest since Jan. 10. Shares had jumped last week after billionaire investor John Paulson joined the company’s board.



BlackBerry Ltd rebounded 3 per cent to $13.24 after sharp losses on Friday following disappointing quarterly results.



U.S. stocks pared gains in late morning trading on Monday, as a recovery in technology stocks and oil prices stalled.



Oil prices hovered near last week’s seven-month lows, hemmed in by a relentless rise in U.S. supply, bloated global inventories and a surge in demand for short sale contracts that signals investors see potential for a price fall.



The S&P energy fell 0.37 per cent and was the biggest laggard among the major S&P sectors.



Oil majors Exxon and Chevron were down about 0.6 per cent and were among the biggest drags on the three major indexes.



The recent drop in oil prices has spurred concerns about low inflation, which stubbornly remains below the Federal Reserve’s 2-per-cent target rate.



The central bank raised rates this month for the second time this year and is expected to raise it again. Futures imply only a 50-per-cent chance of another rate hike by December.



Also dampening sentiment was a fall in technology stocks, as investors, worried about stretched valuations, switch to defensive sectors.



The S&P utilities and telecommunications sectors led the gainers.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.85 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 21,396.61, the S&P 500 was up 1.06 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 2,439.36.



The Nasdaq Composite was down 18.40 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 6,246.85.



The financial index rose 0.59 per cent after a string of Federal Reserve policymakers appeared to back another rate hike this year despite a patch of recent weak economic data.



San Francisco Fed President John Williams said the Fed needs to raise rates gradually or the economy runs the risk of overheating.



New York Fed chief William Dudley said recent narrowing of credit spreads, record stock prices and falling bond yields could encourage the Fed to continue tightening U.S. policy.



“We’re seeing a very fast rotation that’s been typical of the past month or so and it’s not necessarily based on what’s happening on the yield curve,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.



“It’s based more on the economic conversations that we’ve been seeing from a parade of Fed speakers who continue to tell that same story that we’ll see another rate hike this year.”



The spread between the U.S. two-year and 10-year bond yield curve flattened to its lowest since September.



Data on Monday showed new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in May, with non-defence orders excluding aircraft - a closely watched proxy for business spending plans - dropping 0.2 per cent.



Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise of 0.3 per cent.



Micron was up 1.7 per cent at $32.28 after Cowen & Co increased its price target on the chipmaker’s stock.

