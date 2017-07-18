Canada’s main stock index fell broadly on Tuesday as financials and materials led declines, but energy companies bucked the trend on firmer oil prices.

At midday, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 58.81 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 15,106.55.

The Canadian dollar was at 79.13 cents (U.S.), up 0.4 of a cent.

The heavily weighted financials group slipped 0.5 per cent. Canada’s biggest banks were among the most influential losers on the index, but individuals stocks were only down marginally.

The materials group, home to precious and base metals miners as well as fertilizer companies, lost 0.3 per cent as a retreat in base metal prices weighed, offsetting the boost gold miners received from higher bullion prices.

First Quantum Minerals fell 3.5 per cent to $13.20, while Teck Resources declined 1.1 per cent to $24.27.

Zinc and other base metal prices were dragged lower by profit-taking and producer selling after data showed China’s property market had slowed.

Losses were somewhat tempered by higher gold prices, which helped give a number of gold miners a modest lift. The price of bullion rose on the back of a weaker U.S. dollar amid setbacks for the U.S. Trump Administration and scaled back expectations for another Federal Reserve rate hike this year.

Canadian Pacific Railway slipped 1.8 per cent to $204.62 The overall industrials group fell 0.8 per cent.

Energy stocks, which climbed 0.1 per cent, was the lone gainer among the index’s 10 key sectors.

Crude oil prices rose on higher demand, with U.S. crude prices up 0.6 per cent to $46.29 (U.S.) a barrel.

Seven Generations Energy was up 0.7 per cent and Enbridge gained 0.1 per cent.

In economic data, lending to Canadian small businesses rose to 124.2 in May from 121.9 in April on stronger activity in the agriculture and consumer sectors, according to the PayNet Small Business Lending Index. This suggested companies were becoming more willing to invest two years after a slump in oil prices hit the economy.

The S&P and the Dow were lower on Tuesday, weighed by tepid earnings from big banks and a setback to President Donald Trump’s pro-growth legislative agenda after Republican effort to overhaul healthcare collapsed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 87.61 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 21,542.11, the S&P 500 was down 2.13 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 2,457.01. The Nasdaq Composite was up 9.68 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 6,324.11.

The Nasdaq’s gains were helped by a 13.5-per-cent jump in Netflix to a record high, following the video streaming company’s robust subscriber growth.

Shares of Bank of America slipped 1.4 per cent weighing on the S&P, while Goldman Sachs’ 2.3 per cent fall dragged the Dow.

Last week, shares of JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup had taken a beating after their quarterly results and forecasts failed to excite investors.

The S&P healthcare sector was under pressure, falling 0.52 per cent, after the healthcare bill to replace Obamacare sank in the Senate, as Republicans remained divided on how to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

The failure of the bill spelled uncertainty for President Donald Trump’s agenda of tax reform and an infrastructure overhaul, leaving the president without any major legislative accomplishments six months into his tenure.

“The healthcare bill not coming through raises some continued concerns about the ability of Washington to push through favorable fiscal policies,” said Lisa Kopp, head of traditional investments at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

News about the bill’s collapse sent the U.S. dollar to a 10-month low against a basket of major currencies.

UnitedHealth Group fell 0.6 per cent and along with Goldman Sachs, shaved off 51 points from the Dow.

Harley-Davidson slumped 8.7 per cent after the motorcycle maker cut its 2017 shipments forecast.

Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the financial index’s 0.61 per cent fall leading the decliners.

The market will be keeping a close eye on corporate results to see if the high valuations are justified in the face of mixed economic data, tepid inflation and policy gridlock in Washington.

“With valuation where they are, it is really important for earnings to come through for the market to retain their momentum and push upwards,” said Kopp.

Analysts are estimating an 8.2 per cent rise in second-quarter earnings for the S&P 500 companies from a year earlier.

This follows a robust first quarter when U.S. companies posted their best earnings since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

