Canada’s main stock index fell broadly on Monday, dragged lower by declines in shares of the country’s biggest banks, as well as a retreat in gold miners and retailers.

The energy sector helped stem the market’s decline in early morning trading, rising 0.2 per cent as oil prices jumped after Saudi Arabia said it would cut its crude exports.

Encana rose 1.9 per cent to $12.57, while Canadian Natural Resources added 0.3 per cent to $37.35 as U.S. crude prices climbed 1.3 per cent to $46.38 a barrel.

Toronto Dominion Bank was among the biggest drags on the index, down 0.6 per cent at $64.97, followed closely by Royal Bank of Canada, which declined 0.3 per cent to $93.58.

The financials group, which accounts for about 30 per cent of the index’s weighting, slipped 0.5 per cent.

At 11:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 65.05 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 15,118.08. Of the index’s 10 main groups, nine were in negative territory.

Natural resources shares tumbled 0.6 per cent as gold miners fell, including Barrick Gold, which declined 1.8 per cent to $19.92.22.

Shares of potash producers also declined, with Potash Corp falling 0.9 per cent to $22.36, while Agrium Inc was down 0.8 per cent at $124.46.

Consumer-related shares added to the general weakness on the Toronto market, including grocer Loblaw, which declined 0.8 per cent to $70.75, and pharmacy chain Alimentation Couche-Tard, which slipped 0.5 per cent to $59.92.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were pulled lower by losses in Johnson & Johnson in late morning trading on Monday, while the Nasdaq was little changed ahead of Google parent Alphabet’s earnings report later in the day.

Johnson & Johnson’s shares fell 1.5 per cent to $133.21 after South Korea’s Samsung Bioepis said it started U.S sales of the company’s top-selling drug Remicade.

Investors are also focusing on the earnings of tech heavyweights as a recent rally in their shares have led to concerns about stretched valuations.

However, tech continues to be the best performing S&P sector this year.

“This week is going to be critical to see the passing of the baton from the Fed being the primary driver of the market to corporate fundamentals,” said Matt Miskin, senior capital markets research analyst at John Hancock Investments.

Analysts have raised their expectations for S&P 500 earnings to 8.8 per cent, compared with an 8-per-cent rise projected at the start of the month, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Amazon and Facebook are due to report results later this week.

The market will also keep an eye on political developments in Washington, with rising doubts about President Donald Trump’s ability to legislate his pro-growth policies after the failure of the healthcare bill.

The International Monetary Fund shaved its forecasts for U.S. growth to 2.1 percent for both 2017 and 2018 from its earlier estimates of 2.3 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, citing lack of details on the Trump administration’s stimulus measures.

“For now, better earnings is giving the market the ability to navigate some of the uncertainty that is coming out of Washington but going into next year, the market is likely to become more concerned if policies do not finally come through,” added Miskin.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 68.05 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 21,512.02, the S&P 500 was down 5.43 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 2,467.11.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 1.73 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 6,386.03.

Also weighing on sentiment was a larger-than-expected fall in home resales volumes for June.

Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the utilities and telecommunications leading the decliners.

Halliburton was down 2.8 per cent after the oilfield services provider warned about flattening growth in North American rig count.

Cal-Maine Foods fell 7.8 per cent, while Hasbro was down 8.9 per cent after reporting their quarterly results.

WebMD Health jumped 19.6 per cent after KKR agreed to buy the online health publisher in a deal valued at about $2.8 billion. KKR was off 0.3 per cent.

