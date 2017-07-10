Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday, reversing early losses as key sectors including materials and energy rebounded.

Fertilizer producer Potash Corp was the most influential gainer, rising 3.9 per cent to C$21.86, while Agrium Inc, which is set to merge with Potash later this year, advanced 3.9 per cent to C$121.6.

Barrick Gold Corp rose 1.7 per cent to C$20.14. Gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $1,209.6 an ounce.

The overall materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer producers, rose 1.4 per cent.

At 10:49 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 15.17 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 15,042.33. Of the index’s 10 main groups, six advanced.

Financials, which accounts for about a third of the index, was among the few decliners, slipping 0.1 per cent.

Home Capital Group fell 5.2 per cent to C$14.35. The stock has retreated in recent sessions following news that Canada plans to ban some bundled residential mortgages to clamp down on risky lending.

Energy stocks seesawed in tandem with crude oil prices, though moves were modest overall. The group was last up 0.4 per cent, as U.S. crude prices rose 0.7 per cent to $44.55 a barrel. Oil prices were still under pressure amid rising drilling activity in the United States and a continued increase in global supplies.

Industrials rose 0.4 per cent, helped by a small but influential 0.6 per cent rise to C$106.56 in Canadian National Railway Co.

Exchange Income Corp, which was hit last week by news that short seller Marc Cohodes was targeting the company, recovered its losses and jumped 4.3 per cent to C$31.95, which also boosted the industrials sector.

Consumer discretionary shares climbed 0.3 per cent, with cable company Cogeco Communications Inc rising 2.1 per cent to C$81.5 following news its subsidiary Atlantic Broadband would buy MetroCast’s assets for about $1.4-billion, expanding its presence in the United States.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 126 to 115, for a 1.10-to-1 ratio on the upside.

Wall Street

U.S. stocks were slightly up on Monday as gains in technology stocks helped outweigh losses in healthcare.

Five of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, led by 0.65 per cent rise in technology index. Facebook, Microsoft, Apple and Nvidia propped up the S&P 500 index.

The healthcare index was down 0.21 per cent, weighed down by Johnson & Johnson and Medtronic.

President Donald Trump’s effort to roll back Obamacare faced growing obstacles on Monday as Republicans remained divided over how to curb the costs of their proposed healthcare bill and prevent millions from losing coverage.

“We’re going to have to wait and see what the plan B is. With that I think healthcare obviously comes under pressure as it falls into the void of the unknown,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.

Investors were wary of making big bets ahead of the start of the earnings season, with big U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup reporting on Friday.

In a significant victory for the banking industry, the Fed late last month approved plans from the 34 largest U.S. banks to use extra capital for stock buybacks, dividends and other purposes.

“I think that’s very reflective of the fact that you’ve got a market that’s looking ahead to catalysts and probably not going to react much in front of them,” Hogan said.

“When the market takes a wait-and-see attitude, the markets tend to react like this.”

The three major indexes are trading close to record levels, boosted by strong economic data and robust corporate performance in the first quarter.

Markets closed on a high on Friday after a payrolls report gave investors more confidence in the strength of the U.S. economy.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 222,000 jobs last month, a report by the U.S. Labor Department showed on Friday. It was the second biggest increase this year and topped economists’ expectations for a 179,000 gain.

The dollar climbed to a two-month high against the Japanese yen on Monday as a robust jobs data propped up U.S. Treasury yields.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s semi-annual testimony is the key highlight of this week for investors looking for cues on further rate hikes. She will testify on Wednesday and Thursday.

At 11:32 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 6.42 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 21,420.76, the S&P 500 was up 2.77 points, or 0.114218 per cent, at 2,427.95 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 11.32 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 6,164.40.

United Health was down 0.23 per cent at $187.51 after the President Trump’s plan to replace Obamacare continued to face obstacles.

Abercrombie & Fitch shares were down 20.6 per cent at $9.65 after the teen apparel retailer terminated discussion on a potential deal following a review.

ClubCorp shares were up 30 per cent at $17.05 after the owner of private golf and country clubs got a takeover offer from private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the New York Stock Exchange by 1,428 to 1,347. On the Nasdaq, 1,746 issues fell and 922 advanced.

