Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Thursday after a decline in oil prices helped drive down the energy sector, and shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce slipped after it posted quarterly results.

CIBC, Canada’s fifth-biggest lender, recorded a rise in earnings as a strong performance from its retail business offset a weaker showing at its capital markets division.

While CIBC’s results topped market expectations, Barclays analyst John Aiken said the beat will “likely be viewed as low quality from investors” having been driven by increased revenues from its corporate business.

CIBC shares slipped 1.39 per cent to C$106.09.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.27 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 15,065.43.

In the energy sector, Suncor Energy Inc fell 0.3 per cent to C$39.20, and TransCanada Corp slipped 0.3 per cent to C$63.12.

Oil prices dropped following gains in the U.S. dollar on expectations of monetary policy changes ahead of a meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Gold prices also fell, weighing on the shares of precious metals miners.

Barrick Gold Corp slipped 0.2 per cent to C$21.31, and Goldcorp Inc was down 0.1 per cent at C$16.31.

U.S. stocks struggled for direction late on Thursday morning, as investors remained cautious ahead of the kickoff of the annual gathering of central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Speeches from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Friday will be scrutinized for hints on the path of monetary policy, but neither of them are expected to give fresh guidance.

The central bankers’ views will be a change from the past two weeks, when the stock market was roiled by concerns over geopolitics, mayhem in Washington, and President Donald Trump’s controversial comments.

Trump on Wednesday threatened to shut down the government if funds were not secured to build a Mexico border wall, comments that came as a late-September deadline looms for U.S. officials to raise the debt ceiling or risk a default.

“Political uncertainties remain ongoing, valuations are full and, technically, there is some signs of deterioration (in the stock market),” said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

“The backdrop seems favorable for equities to do what we’re seeing this morning and that is sideways trending.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 14.88 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 21,797.21 and the S&P 500 was down 3.93 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 2,440.11.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 22.48 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 6,255.92.

Among stocks, Dollar Tree’s 8.4 per cent rise, after a strong quarterly report, gave the biggest boost to the S&P and the Nasdaq.

Signet Jewelers surged about 23 per cent after the company issued its results and said it would buy an online jeweler.

While these two stocks were the top percentage gainers on the S&P, Hormel Foods and J.M. Smucker brought up the rear, falling about 7 per cent each after their weak quarterly results and forecast cuts.

Even economic data on the day was a mixed bag: while the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose less than expected last week, home resales unexpectedly fell in July to their lowest monthly level of the year.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,658 to 1,007. On the Nasdaq, 1,709 issues rose and 929 fell.

