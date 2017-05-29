Canada’s main stock index was barely higher in morning trade on Monday, helped by boosts for several big banks that reported earnings last week and by a gain for plane and train maker Bombardier Inc.



The gains were offset by a string of gold mining stocks that declined even as the price of the precious metal held near a one-month high. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp fell 1.5 per cent to $27.70 and Goldcorp Inc lost 0.7 per cent to $18.35.



Bombardier rose 3.1 per cent to $2.32. BMO Nesbitt Burns upgraded the stock after it said on Friday it delivered its first CS300 aircraft to customer Swiss International Air Lines AG.



The broader industrials group gained 0.3 per cent, with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd up 0.4 per cent to $214.62.



Its rival, Canadian National Railway Co, faces the threat of a strike on Tuesday morning after the railroad announced new work rules in the midst of negotiations to replace a contract that expired last year. Its stock was off 0.3 per cent at $103.43.



The financials group gained 0.3 per cent, with Royal Bank of Canada rising 0.6 per cent to $94.50, Bank of Montreal gaining 0.8 per cent to $91.92, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce up 0.9 per cent at $106.30.



Bank of Nova Scotia, which is due to report its earnings on Tuesday, was up 0.3 per cent at $76.04.



At 11:17 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 6.18 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 15,423.11. Five of its 10 main groups moved higher.



Markets in China, the United States and Britain were closed for public holidays.



Boyd Group Income Fund advanced 10.9 per cent to $99.50 after announcing it would purchase collision repair company Assured Automotive Inc.



Husky Energy Inc shares rose 1.2 per cent to $16.35 after the oil and gas producer said it is proceeding with its $2.2-billion West White Rose project in offshore Newfoundland and Labrador.



Concern over Italy’s banks and Britain’s national election dominated holiday-thinned European financial markets on Monday, from back off two-year highs.



Sterling, hammered by a slump for Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives in opinion polls last week, recovered after weekend polls confirmed the trend but showed her still on course to win next week’s vote.



European share prices were lower overall, but Italian banks and blue chips fell as worries over recapitalisations of regional Italian lenders bled over into a second week .



Weekend reports that Italy’s main parties could converge on a proportional electoral law pointed to growing chances of an early election that may yield an indecisive hung parliament.



“The risk of early elections has suddenly increased to 60 per cent,” LC Macro Advisers founder Lorenzo Codogno said. “A hung parliament is thus the most likely outcome.”



European blue chips overall slipped 0.2 per cent, but losses for Banco BPM, Unicredit and others drove a 3.4 percent loss for Italy’s banking index - its biggest in nearly four months.



Milan’s main blue-chip index fell almost 2 per cent while Germany’s DAX was little changed.



Asian markets were also lower overall after some early gains that largely shrugged off another missile launch by North Korea , the broad MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipping 0.2 per cent.



Japan’s Nikkei edged up 0.2 per cent while Australian shares fell as much as 0.8 per cent, hit by another round of falls in the prices of oil and other commodities. China’s markets are also closed on Monday and Tuesday for a holiday.



On currency markets, the dollar was flat, trading at $1.1185 per euro and 111.35 yen after steadying on a better batch of U.S. economic data on Friday that solidified expectations of a rise in official interest rates next month.



San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams said in Singapore on Monday that medium-term trends in U.S. inflation remained “pretty favorable,” despite some recent soft consumer price data.



After falling more than 2 cents last week, sterling was 0.2 to 0.3 per cent stronger against the dollar and euro .



“A lot of what we are seeing is the after effects of Friday’s news and data releases,” said Thu Lan Nguyen, a currency strategist with Commerzbank in Frankfurt.



“We have a little bit of dollar strength following better U.S. data and some hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials. And we have a little bit of a pound recovery following the latest poll results from the UK.”

