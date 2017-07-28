Canada’s main stock index pulled back on Friday, weighed by slips in heavyweight financial stocks and most of its consumer names despite strong domestic data, while plane and train maker Bombardier Inc surged after reporting a surprise profit.

At 11:22 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 79.55 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 15,111.81.

The index, which has lagged global peers so far this year as its large energy group has weighed, is on track for a 0.6-per-cent slip on the week.

Bombardier jumped 5.8 per cent to $2.55 after posting its first quarterly profit in two years and saying it expects 2017 earnings before interest and tax to come in at the higher end of its forecast.

On the other side of the ledger, First Quantum Minerals fell 3.1 per cent to $13.56 after reporting a loss versus expectations of profit.

Consumer names dragged, even as data showed Canada’s economy accelerated far more than expected in May.

Auto supplier Magna International Inc. fell 2.4 per cent to $59.08 and convenience store operator Alimentation Couche Tard Inc. lost 2.2 per cent to $59.63.

Banks also weighed, with Royal Bank of Canada down 0.9 per cent at $92.41 and Toronto-Dominion Bank losing 0.7 per cent to $63.80, even as bond yields rose.

The energy group was the only one of the index’s 10 main sectors to rise on the day, adding 0.4 per cent as crude oil prices reached new two-months highs.

The country’s No. 2 pipeline company, TransCanada Corp., gained 0.3 per cent to $63.77 after reporting better-than-expected profit, while its No.2 integrated oil producer and refiner, Imperial Oil Ltd., slipped 2.2 per cent to $36.42 after reporting a smaller second-quarter loss and higher revenue.

Satellite and surveillance company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. rose 5 per cent to $66.72 after shareholders in the company and its acquisition target DigitalGlobe Inc. approved those plans. The deal still requires U.S. regulatory approval.

Hudson’s Bay Co. fell 0.3 per cent at $10.74, after confirming plans to open first namesake department store in Canada in at least five years.

Wall Street slipped on Friday as losses in Amazon and tobacco shares weighed on major indexes.

Amazon’s shares were down 3.39 per cent after it reported a 77-per-cent drop in profit as its rapid and costly expansion into new shopping categories and countries showed no sign of slowing.

The stock was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

However, the tech index pared some early losses to trade down 0.22 per cent. The sector has been the best performer this year, driving the S&P 500’s 10.6 percent run in 2017.

“Investors are still feeling some weakness in the tech sector and that’s weighing on the broader market,” said Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth.

“I’m a bit concerned about some of the valuations, but I expect to see these stocks eventually climb higher as people look for growth. There are bound to be some bumps along the way.”

The consumer staples sector’s 1.86-per-cent fall led a broad decline as an FDA announcement seeking to cut nicotine in cigarettes to non-addictive levels dragged down tobacco stocks.

Altria slumped 13.2 per cent and Philip Morris 3.5 per cent. The stocks were among the top drags on the S&P.

The consumer discretionary sector, of which Amazon is a component, was down 0.97 per cent also due to losses in Starbucks and Mattel.

Starbucks fell 7.50 per cent and Mattel 8.78 per cent after their disappointing quarterly reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 9.97 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 21,786.58 and the S&P 500 was down 8.79 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 2,466.63. The Nasdaq Composite was down 27.60 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 6,354.59.

Risk sentiment also took a hit following the failure of Republicans to repeal Obamacare in a tight Senate vote overnight.

Investors are worried about the ability of President Donald Trump to legislate his pro-growth agenda of tax reform and higher spending on infrastructure.

“When a lot of people think about the White House, they just think of a lot of chaos going on, and if they can’t get stuff together in their own house, how are they going to get it together for the country. What kind of outlook does that have for things like tax reform?,” Mr. Pavlik said.

Data showed that the U.S. economy accelerated in the second quarter as consumers ramped up spending and businesses invested more on equipment.

Gross domestic product increased at a 2.6-per-cent annual rate in the April-June period, up from 1.2 per cent in the first quarter, the Commerce Department said in its advance estimate.

