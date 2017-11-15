At midday: TSX falls as energy stocks follow oil lower

Canada's main stock index fell in morning trade on Wednesday, as energy stocks again led a broad retreat on the back of sliding oil prices, pushing the market toward its sixth straight daily decline after hitting an all-time high.

At 11:19 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 18.97 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 15,894.16. It has slid almost 2 per cent since hitting 16,131.79 on Nov.7.

Eight of the index's 10 main sectors were in negative territory. The energy group retreated 0.5 percent as oil prices fell for a fourth session, hurt by worries that U.S. supply was rising as global demand growth slows.

The most influential movers on the index included Cenovus Energy Inc, which fell 0.9 per cent to $13.12, and Encana Corp, down 1.1 per cent to $14.96. MEG Energy Corp dropped 2.9 per cent to $5.62.

One of the largest percentage gainer was Martinrea International Inc, which rose 7.7 per cent to $13.47 after the car parts maker posted third-quarter earnings that beat expectations.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.1 per cent, with Lundin Mining Corp down 3.6 per cent to $9.03.

Teck Resources Ltd, which Reuters reported has held talks with Dominic Barton, the global managing partner of consulting firm McKinsey & Co, about becoming the Canadian miner's next chairman, declined 0.3 per cent to $26.90.

Wall Street's main indexes were lower on Wednesday as energy stocks remained under pressure after oil prices fell for a fourth straight day.

An unexpected rise in U.S. crude oil and gasoline stocks added to a gloomy global demand outlook from the International Energy Agency, sending oil prices down more than 1 percent.

Exxon fell 0.7 per cent, Schlumberger 1.7 per cent and Halliburton 2.7 per cent, dragging down the S&P energy index.

Metal prices also slid as data from China stoked fears of a slowdown in the world's top commodities consumer.

"The market often goes through a bit of a what's next in terms of a catalyst. Some of it's just a natural pullback from what has been an extraordinary year," said Dave Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Atlantic Trust Private Wealth Management.

"In recent days, the stock market is taking cues from the bond market, particularly the junk bond market and the constantly changing odds of tax reform passing is also weighing."

The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened to a 10-year low after data showed a slight pickup in U.S. inflation, as the market priced in further interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve next year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 105.32 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 23,304.15, the S&P 500 was down 11.55 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 2,567.32 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 29.85 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 6,708.02.

All three indexes were on track to post their biggest intra-day percentage losses since Nov. 9.

The CBOE Volatility index, a widely followed measure of market anxiety, hit a more than 2 month high at 14.51.

Target shares tumbled 12 per cent after the retailer issued a disappointing profit forecast for the key holiday quarter.

Amazon-owned Whole Foods Market announced price cuts on best-selling grocery items and holiday staples.

Shares of other retailers fell. Kroger slipped 1.82 per cent, Costco 1 per cent and Kellogg 2.19 per cent.