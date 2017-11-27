At midday: TSX falls as energy stocks weigh; Shopify jumps

Canada's main stock index slipped on Monday, with its heavyweight energy companies falling as U.S. crude prices came off two-year highs, while ecommerce company Shopify Inc gained as the holiday shopping season kicked off.

At 11:22 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 63.52 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 16,044.57. Five of its 10 main sectors were in positive territory.

The energy group, which accounts for almost a fifth of the index's weight, retreated 2 per cent. Pipeline company Enbridge Inc was off 1.8 per cent at $46.53 and producer Canadian Natural Resources Ltd fell 2 per cent to $43.18. Cenovus Energy Inc. dropped 4.4 per cent to $11.74, while Crescent Point Energy Corp. declined 4.3 per cent to $9.19.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.7 per cent at $57.98 a barrel, while Brent lost 0.7 per cent to $63.43.

Shopify Inc was up 3.5 per cent at $147.14, after saying that it processed more than $1-million in sales a minute for its merchants at the peak of Black Friday shopping activity.

The financials group gained 0.2 per cent while industrials fell 0.3 per cent and the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, also lost 0.3 per cent.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. rose 6.3 per cent to $18.77 after Desjardins raised the stock to a "buy" recommendation and increased its price target for the stock to $24.

Hudson's Bay Co. was up 0.6 per cent at $11.31 after the retailer said almost two-thirds of its shareholders support Rhone Capital's $500-million investment, which is opposed by activist fund Land and Buildings LLC.

Declines in chipmaker shares weighed on stocks across the globe on Monday, while U.S. energy shares fell as crude dropped and the dollar slipped to an 11-week low against the yen.

U.S. chipmaker stocks fell 1.2 per cent after closing at a record high on Friday. A Morgan Stanley note on global technology downgraded Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor and argued it is "time for a pause" for chipmakers, which have seen stellar performance this year.

Tech stocks in Europe fell 0.6 per cent.

"The (stock) market is looking at the rest of the world and seeing it's a little bit soft, while the early read on holiday sales has been pretty good. So on the consumer side that's looking good," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Consumer Discretionary was among the top boosts to the S&P as sales data indicated an upbeat consumer during the first weekend of the holiday shopping season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 29.08 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 23,587.07, the S&P 500 lost 1.49 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 2,600.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.67 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 6,874.49.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.28 per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.23 per cent.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.84 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.81 per cent lower, while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.24 percent.

Energy stocks fell the most on the S&P 500, down 1.0 per cent.

The dollar index fell 0.04 per cent, with the euro down 0.07 percent to $1.1922.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.52 per cent versus the greenback at 110.97 per dollar, after hitting 110.89, the strongest in 11 weeks.

Sterling was last trading at $1.3339, up 0.03 per cent on the day.

Treasury yields rose briefly after data showed U.S. new home sales surged to their highest in 10 years and were last little changed on the day.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 2/32 in price to yield 2.333 per cent, from 2.34 per cent late on Friday.

The gap between U.S. 2-year note and U.S. 10-year note yields contracted to 56.30 basis points, the tightest since October 2007. The gap was last at 57.4 basis points.

The 30-year bond last rose 1/32 in price to yield 2.76 percent, from 2.761 percent late on Friday.

Spot gold added 0.7 per cent to $1,296.58 an ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.69 per cent to $1,296.20 an ounce.

Copper lost 0.92 per cent to $6,937.50 a tonne.