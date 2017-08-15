Canada’s main stock index slipped on Tuesday, with gains for financial stocks offset by losses for oil companies as crude prices fell.

Precious metals miners also lost ground as the price of gold pulled back on easing geopolitical tensions over North Korea.

The heavyweight energy group retreated 0.5 per cent as oil prices were pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar and as data showed Chinese refineries operated in July at their slowest daily rates since September.

Suncor Energy Inc slipped 0.4 per cent to $40.68, and Pembina Pipeline Corp fell 0.9 per cent to $40.34.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.8 per cent to $47.23 a barrel, while Brent lost 1.0 per cent to $50.23.

Major financial stocks were among the index’s most influential gainers, although the group only notched a 0.1 per cent overall. Toronto-Dominion Bank rose 0.3 per cent to $64.28.

Data released on Tuesday showed lending to Canadian small businesses rose for a fifth straight month in June on stronger activity in construction and other major industries.

At 11:16 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 30.29 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 15,089.62.

Among the market’s biggest percentage losers, Prometic Life Sciences Inc tumbled 4.6 per cent to $1.26 after the biopharmaceutical company reported quarterly revenue that sharply missed expectations.

Specialty food company Premium Brands Holdings Corp rose 3.7 per cent to $99.99 as several analysts increased their price targets following an earnings beat.

Grocery chain Metro Inc lost 1.8 per cent to $42.12 after reporting lower same-store sales and third-quarter earnings that missed expectations.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7 per cent.

Shares of companies mining gold retreated after the price of the metal declined as North Korea signaled it would delay a decision on firing missiles towards Guam, a U.S. territory in the Pacific.

Gold, seen as a safe haven in times of uncertainty, had hit a two-month high of $1,291.86 on Friday after a week of escalating military threats between Washington and Pyongyang.

Barrick Gold Corp fell 0.8 per cent to $21.11, and Goldcorp Inc declined 0.8 per cent to $16.18..

Wall Street was little changed in late morning trading on Tuesday as a drop in consumer discretionary and energy shares offset gains in financials.

Home Depot’s 3.9-per-cent fall weighed the most on the Dow and the S&P. Although the company’s quarterly earnings and comparable sales were strong, investors appeared to be worried about supply constraints in the housing market that could be a drag on Home Depot’s future earnings.

Shares of smaller rival Lowes Cos were down 3 per cent.

The consumer discretionary index also took a hit from weak earnings at companies such as Coach and Advance Auto Parts.

However, losses were capped by a rise in financial stocks, led by Synchrony Financial’s 4-per-cent rise. The company’s shares got a lift after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway said it had added a stake in the company.

“Equities are headed towards pause mode,” said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

“There continues to be concerns over geopolitics, valuations, interest rates and perhaps to a degree, seasonal fatigue.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 6.4 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 22,000.11 and the S&P 500 was down 1.39 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 2,464.45.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 5.28 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 6,334.95.

Oil prices fell, extending the prior session’s heavy sell-off as the dollar rose more and as signs of weaker petroleum demand in China weighed the market down for a second day.

The markets had rebounded in the last two sessions after a standoff between the United States and North Korea showed signs of easing.

Data showed U.S. retail sales recorded their biggest increase in seven months in July as consumers boosted purchases of motor vehicles as well as discretionary spending.

The data helped the dollar touch its highest level against a basket of major currencies in nearly three weeks.

