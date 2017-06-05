Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday as financial stocks dipped amid signs of cooling in Toronto’s overheated housing market and falling oil prices, weakened by concerns of a diplomatic rift in the Middle East, hurt energy stocks.



The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 52.07 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 15,390.68, after sliding as much as 97.81 points to 15,344.94 in earlier trading and then briefly turning positive.



All 10 of the index’s main groups lost ground.



Healthcare was the biggest decliner, with Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc falling 4.4 per cent to $16.15. The sector was down 2 per cent.



Energy stocks, which briefly reversed course mid-morning, retreated again, and were down 0.4 per cent, with Cenovus Energy falling 1.6 per cent to $11.42.



Top crude exporter Saudi Arabia, along with other countries in the region, cut ties with Qatar, accusing it of undermining regional stability. Uncertainty over the impact saw crude prices rise initially before changing course on worries it could hurt a global deal to scale back oil production.



Financials, which also swung into positive territory briefly, eased 0.1 per cent. Individual stock moves were modest, but the group accounts for a third of the index.



Data showed housing sales in Toronto fell sharply in May, while new listings jumped, as sellers looked to cash in on high prices and buyers moved to the sidelines in the wake of new housing rules aimed at cooling demand. Prices continued to rise, but below the pace of recent gains.



Financial have swung back and forth in recent weeks as investors wavered between concerns over the housing market and robust earnings from Canada’s biggest banks and healthy quarterly gross domestic product growth.



“As long as growth continues to be relatively strong throughout the rest of the year, I think there’s better value in the TSX versus the S&P,” said Bryden Teich, portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management.



Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd rose 9.7 per cent to $15.79 after news it will buy a precious metals portfolio from Orion Mine for $1.13-billion.



Asanko Gold Inc declined 0.5 per cent to $2.11 after it said its liquidity position was likely to be over $100-million by mid-2018, days after short seller Muddy Waters said the Canadian gold miner would run out of cash by next year.



The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7 per cent.



Wall Street was slightly lower in late morning trading on Monday as Apple dragged down all the three major indexes following a rating cut and ahead of its developer conference.



The iPhone maker’s stock was down 0.80 per cent at $154.28 after brokerage Pacific Crest downgraded it to “sector weight” from “overweight”.



There is also a possibility that the company may take the unusual step of introducing a new product at the five-day conference, which begins later in the day.

Investors appeared to have shrugged off weekend attacks in London that came just days before Britain’s general national election on Thursday.



Opinion polls in the past week have put Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives ahead, though with a narrowing lead over the Labour opposition.



U.S. stocks continue to hover at record levels, helped by a strong first-quarter corporate earnings season, with Wall Street closing at record levels for the second straight session on Friday despite a lukewarm jobs report.



The employment report, however, could raise concerns about the economy’s health after gross domestic product growth slowed in the first quarter.



Data on Monday showed services sector activity slowed in May as new orders tumbled, while orders for manufactured goods fell in April for the first time in five months.



Despite the disappointing data, market participants still expect the Federal Reserve to raise rates at its June 13-14 meeting, with traders expecting a 95.6-per-cent chance of a quarter-point hike, according to CME Group’s Fed Watch tool.



“We’re coming off a pretty strong rally and, in the absence of news to change that direction, we would anticipate that it would continue in that fashion,” said Bill Northey, chief investment officer at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Helena, Montana.



“Plus anytime you have an attack, such as the one in the UK, it causes some market disruption. This has been a resilient equity market and as we go through the course of this week, economic data and the Fed will drive the market.”



The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.33 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 21,204.96 and the S&P 500 was down 1.41 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 2,437.66.



The Nasdaq Composite was down 4.28 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 6,301.52. It had hit an all-time high of 6301.61.



Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the health index’s 0.42-per-cent fall leading the decliners.



The financial sector’s 0.62-per-cent rise led the gainers, with Goldman Sachs’ 0.8-per-cent rise boosting the Dow.



Alphabet hit the $1,000 mark and provided the second biggest boost to the S&P and Nasdaq.



Herbalife was down 6.2 per cent at $69.32 after the nutritional supplement maker lowered its sales outlook for the current quarter.

