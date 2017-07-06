Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday, with Tahoe Resources Inc. plunging after its license to operate in Guatemala was suspended, while Air Canada bounced after it said a key earnings metric would exceed analysts’ expectations.

Tahoe’s Canada-listed shares fell 30.6 per cent to $7.47 as the company said the suspension of operations at its Escobal silver mine meant it could no longer confirm its previously issued 2017 outlook. Several banks cut their target prices and recommendations on the stock.

Air Canada rose 9.4 percent to $18.97 after the airline said it expected its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment and aircraft rent to “significantly exceed” analysts’ expectations.

Smaller rival Westjet Airlines Ltd. added 3.14 per cent to $24.28.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 38.95 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 15,114.17.

Nine of its 10 main sectors were lower, with telecoms notching a slight gain. Decliners outnumbered advancers by almost 3-to-1 overall.

U.S. stocks fell in late morning trading on Thursday as weak jobs data from the private sector struck a bleak tone for the critical nonfarm payrolls report due on Friday, while investors fretted about rising tension in the Korean peninsula.

The ADP National Employment Report showed private employers added 158,000 jobs in June, below the estimated addition of 185,000, suggesting some cooling in the labour market as it nears full employment.

The report by payrolls processor ADP acts as a precursor to monthly nonfarm payrolls data, which includes hiring in both the public and private sectors.

“The market moves significantly on the jobs report. We are expecting to see a little bit of a rebound from last month, but again we didn’t get that in the ADP number today which was also expected to be stronger than what it was,” said Lindsey Bell, investment strategist at CFRA Research.

Another set of data showed weekly jobless claims rose for the third straight week, with claims climbing to 248,000, above the 243,000 expected.

Bell said ongoing geopolitical worries around North Korea were also adding to the pressure.

The United States said it was ready to use force if need be to stop North Korea’s nuclear missile program after the country test launched a ballistic missile that could hit Alaska.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 71.61 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 21,406.56 and the S&P 500 was down 11.21 points, or 0.46 per cent, at 2,421.33. The Nasdaq Composite was down 31.97 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 6,118.88.

All the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the tech sector’s 0.97 per cent fall topping the list. A fall in Apple and Microsoft weighed the most on the S&P and the Nasdaq.

In Canada, Alternative lender Equitable Group Inc. fell 0.34 per cent to $58.96 after the country’s main financial regulator said it planned to ban some bundled residential mortgages to clamp down on risky lending, six months after a Reuters investigation revealed that regulated mortgage providers were teaming up with unregulated rivals to circumvent rules limiting how much they can lend against a property.

Intact Financial Corp. lost 1.7 per cent to $96.49. The property and casualty insurer issued estimates of its catastrophe loss payouts due to severe storms and flooding in Ontario and Quebec that were higher than a National Bank Financial analyst had expected.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metal miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.2 per cent. Barrick Gold Corp fell 1.3 per cent to $20.38, as gold steadied the day after it hit a two-month low.

Energy stocks edged up 0.8 per cent overall.

Oil rose on Thursday, recovering some ground after a surprisingly upbeat picture of U.S. demand halted the previous day’s slide, although the prospect of oversupply in 2018 prompted yet more analysts to cut their price forecasts.

Canada’s trade deficit almost doubled to $1.09 billion in May, but in a sign of economic strength, both exports and imports reached record highs, Statistics Canada data indicated on Thursday.

In the U.S., investors are also parsing minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last meeting that showed policymakers were increasingly split on the outlook for inflation and how it might affect the future pace of interest rate hikes.

The Fed’s preferred measure of underlying inflation slipped to 1.4 per cent in May and has run below the 2 per cent target for more than five years now.

Shares of Tesla fell 3.5 per cent after the luxury electric carmaker’s Model S did not get the top score in certain tests by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

General Electric slipped 1.9 per cent after the European Commission accused the company of providing misleading information during a merger deal. The stock was among the top three drags on the S&P.

HSN jumped 28 per cent after Liberty Interactive said it would buy the remaining 62 per cent stake in the TV shopping network.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 2,138 to 630. On the Nasdaq, 1,996 issues fell and 655 advanced.

Reuters

Report Typo/Error