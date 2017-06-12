Canada’s main stock index was little changed on Monday as losses in the technology sector offset shares of energy companies which rose in tandem with the price of oil.
The energy sector up 0.2 per cent as oil prices broke a three-day losing streak despite rising U.S. drilling.
Encana Corp rose 1.2 per cent to $12.78, while Cenovus Energy advanced 1.9 per cent to $11.31.
U.S. crude prices were up 1.7 per cent to $46.59 a barrel, while Brent crude added 1.6 per cent to $48.92.
But the tech sector lost 1.9 per cent as CGI Group tumbled 1.7 per cent to $65.99.
At 11:23 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 63.13 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 15,410.08.
Of the index’s 10 main groups, four were in negative territory.
The gold miners’ subindex was flat as gold futures fell 0.3 per cent to $1,264.7 an ounce. However, Barrick Gold slipped 0.5 per cent to $21.85, while Eldorado Gold lost 5.4 per cent to $3.68.
Shares of aircraft manufacturer Bombardier were up 2.3 per cent at $2.43, recovering from a decline on Friday, when the U.S. International Trade Commission gave a green light to the U.S. Commerce Department to begin preparing anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties against Bombardier’s new jets.
Editor’s picks: Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades;
Barlow's Top Links: More than half of fund managers are beating the index;
Monday’s small-caps to watch.
The Nasdaq Composite index took a beating for the second trading day as a bout of profit-taking took a toll on the richly-valued technology stocks.
Strong quarterly earnings have helped technology stocks fill a void left by financial and industrial stocks after a post-election rally faded. The S&P 500 technology index has risen 18.5 per cent this year and is on track to register its best yearly performance since 2014.
“The real heavy lifting, or 40 per cent of the move, that we saw was really on the back of a handful of technology stocks,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Equity Capital Markets.
“So when you have a trade that is so crowded that unwind becomes as dramatic as the one we saw on Friday.”
Investors saw an opportunity to book profits on Friday after Apple shares plunged amid reports that the company is using slower modems in upcoming iPhones, compared with those used in rival phones.
Shares of the world’s most valuable publicly-listed company were off 2.5 per cent at $144.93 on Monday.
Mizuho Securities also cut its rating on Apple’s stock to “neutral” from “buy” on Monday, citing it has outperformed this year and enthusiasm over the “upcoming product cycle is fully captured at current levels”.
The S&P technology sector was down 1.4 per cent as other closely watched stocks, including those of Microsoft, Facebook, Netflix and Alphabet, also took a hit.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 30.6 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 21,241.37, the S&P 500 was down 4.71 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 2,427.06 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 46.16 points, or 0.74 per cent, at 6,161.76.
Gains in the energy sector and financials helped contain the decline on the broader S&P 500 index.
“Money is finding home in unloved sectors like financials and energy,” Mr. Hogan said.
Shares of General Electric rose 3.5 per cent to $28.94 after the company said Jeff Immelt would retire as chief executive and would be replaced by John Flannery, the head of GE healthcare, ending a years-long succession plan. GE was the top stock on the S&P 500.
Coherus BioSciences tumbled 26.63 per cent to $15.25 after the FDA denied the approval of its biosimilar for Amgen’s Neulasta. Amgen was up 1.5 at $166.61.
- Bombardier Inc$2.44+0.07(+2.95%)
- Barrick Gold Corp$21.86-0.10(-0.46%)
- General Electric Co$28.94+1.00(+3.58%)
- Encana Corp$12.60-0.03(-0.24%)
- Crude Oil Front Month Futures$46.00+0.17(+0.37%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,383.80-89.41(-0.58%)
- Apple Inc$145.42-3.56(-2.39%)
- Dow Jones Industrials21,235.67-36.30(-0.17%)
- S&P 500 INDEX2,429.39-2.38(-0.10%)
- NASDAQ NMS COMPOSITE INDEX6,175.47-32.45(-0.52%)
- Cenovus Energy Inc$11.37+0.27(+2.43%)
- Coherus BioSciences Inc$15.73-4.93(-23.85%)
- Updated June 12 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.