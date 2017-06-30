Canada’s main stock index fell in morning trade on Friday and was heading for a 1.4-per-cent decline in June, as investors retreated from heavyweight financial and natural resource stocks.

The most influential movers on the index were its biggest banks and insurers, with Royal Bank of Canada down 0.6 per cent to $94.09 and Manulife Financial Corp off 1.1 per cent to $24.22.

The financials group, which accounts for one third of the index’s weight, lost 0.5 per cent.

Exploration stage uranium company Nexgen Energy Ltd advanced 6.8 per cent to $2.82 after saying it had secured $110-million in financing.

But larger uranium producer Cameco Corp fell 4.2 per cent to $11.75. Bank of America analysts wrote in a note that oversupply in the uranium market would likely weigh on Cameco’s stock for several years.

The broader energy group retreated 0.8 per cent, with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd falling 1.8 per cent to $37.42 and Encana Corp down 1.1 per cent to $11.26.

At 11:12 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 63.06 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 15,148.49.

The index is set to notch a 1.4-per-cent fall in June, and a 1.2-per-cent decline on the week.

Industrials fell 0.3 percent while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4 per cent.

Nine of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory, with three declining stocks for every gainer.

The Canadian stock market will be closed on Monday for Canada Day.

Canada’s economy grew by 0.2 per cent in April on widespread strength, Statistics Canada said on Friday, indicating a solid start to the second quarter as the Bank of Canada mulls a hike in interest rates next month.

The increase - which matched the forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll - marked the sixth consecutive month of growth after a long slump caused when oil prices crashed in 2014.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were higher in late morning trading on Friday, boosted by Nike’s decision to sell on Amazon, while the Nasdaq was little changed as a recovery in tech stocks sputtered.

Nike shares rose as much as 9.4 per cent to a three-month high after the world’s largest footwear maker said it would launch a pilot program with Amazon.com to sell a limited product assortment on its website.

The S&P technology index was up 0.18 per cent but was still on track to post its biggest weekly loss in six months as worries about the sector’s valuation prompted investors to buy defensive stocks.

“Tech has gone too far too fast and was due for a correction,” said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

“The sector’s valuation is elevated but hasn’t reached a point of extreme concern because it is still a ‘buy-the-dip’ sector and is expected to grow further.”

A fall in bank shares also limited gains, with the financial sector down 0.1 percent.

Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs were the biggest drags on the S&P and the Dow.

All three indexes are on track to post weekly losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 63.42 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 21,350.45, the S&P 500 was up 4.79 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 2,424.49.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 4.96 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 6,149.31.

With the Federal Reserve keen on further raising the interest rates this year despite inflation remaining below their 2 percent target, investors have been keeping an eye on economic data for clues on the state of the economy.

Earlier in the day, data showed U.S. consumer spending rose modestly in May while inflation cooled. Even so, another set of data showed the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index at its lowest since November.

“In the next four to six weeks we’ll get another set of economic data that will tell us if the Fed is justified in raising rates again this year,” said Mr. Sandven.

Towards the end of the second quarter, the market witnessed a few volatile days with the S&P 500 and the Dow recording their worst daily percentage drop in about six weeks on Thursday.

Oil prices climbed for the seventh straight session on Friday in their longest bull run since April, but were still set for the worst first-half performance since 1998.

Micron reversed gains to fall 4 per cent even after the chipmaker forecast better-than-expected profit and revenue for fourth quarter

Report Typo/Error