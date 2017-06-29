Canada’s main stock index fell in morning trade on Thursday in a broad retreat led by slips among heavyweight mining and industrial stocks and a pullback in shares of convenience store operator Alimentation Couche Tard Inc.

Bombardier Inc fell 1.2 per cent to $2.42 after the company confirmed its transportation unit plans to cut up to 2,200 jobs in Germany as part of a sweeping savings plan.

The most influential movers on the index included Canadian National Railway Co, which fell 1.7 per cent to $105.83 and Barrick Gold, which lost 2 per cent to $20.61.

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc declined 1.9 percent to $63.14. The convenience store operator’s shares had jumped earlier in the week on news it had won U.S. antitrust approval to buy rival CST Brands Inc.

At 11:25 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 94.15 points, or 0.62 per cent, at 15,261.43.

The index is expected to edge up to set a new high by the middle of 2018, a Reuters poll found on Thursday, boosted by moderate economic growth offsetting depressed oil prices and worries about the country’s housing market.

On the day, nine of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory, with only the energy group rising.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc jumped 0.8 per cent to $22.58 after it said it had completed the sale of its Dendreon subsidiary and that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had accepted unit Salix Pharmaceuticals’ marketing application for bowel cleanser drug, Plenvu.

Teck Resources Ltd also gained, up 0.9 per cent to $22.69, after agreeing to buy a Mexican mine from a subsidiary of Goldcorp Inc, which fell 2.5 per cent to $16.95.

The energy group rose 0.7 per cent with higher oil prices, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.1 per cent.

Wall Street dipped in late morning trading on Thursday as a selloff in technology stocks outweighed gains in the financial sector.

Tech stocks, which have led the S&P 500’s record run this year, pulled back recently after some investors questioned the sector’s high valuations and shifted to defensive sectors.

The S&P tech index led the laggards among the 11 sectors, with the index on track to post its biggest monthly loss in a year.

Apple, which fell 1.2 per cent, was the biggest drag on all the three major indexes, while Alphabet and Microsoft were among the top three drags on the Nasdaq and the S&P.

However, the financial sector, which rose 1.29 per cent, limited the slide.

Shares of the top six U.S. banks rose after the Federal Reserve cleared them in the second part of its annual stress test, allowing them to raise dividend payouts and share buybacks.

“Part of the reason why tech is down today is the steam in the recent rotation out of some of big tech winners and into banks,” said Michael Scanlon, portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management in Boston.

“The catalyst for that rotation today is the really strong stress test results coupled with higher treasury rates this morning and a positive GDP revision, leading investors to move into financial which has underperformed this year.”

The financial index has grown 6.6 percent this year, underperforming the 9-per-cent rise in the S&P.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 32.17 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 21,422.44, the S&P 500 was down 7.3 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 2,433.39.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 54.77 points, or 0.88 per cent, at 6,179.65.

Earlier in the day, data showed the U.S. economy slowed less sharply in the first quarter than initially estimated due to unexpectedly higher consumer spending and a bigger jump in exports.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose to five-week highs in sympathy with weaker European government debt, as investors evaluated the likelihood that central banks in Europe will soon become less accommodative.

Oil prices rose to a two-week high, extending the rally into the sixth straight session, after a decline in weekly U.S. production eased concerns about deepening oversupply.

The energy sector was among the two gainers on the S&P, rising 0.89 per cent.

Among stocks, Rite Aid slumped 24.5 per cent after Walgreens Boots Alliance terminated its agreement to buy the drug store chain and said it would instead buy nearly half of its stores for $5.18 billion.

