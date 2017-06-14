Oil prices tumbled on Wednesday after an unexpectedly large buildup in gasoline stockpiles and the U.S. dollar fell after weak data made investors question the current path of interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve.

Energy stocks led Wall Street lower, while Treasury yields fell.

Oil prices fell to their lowest in over five weeks following the U.S. gasoline data and International Energy Agency (IEA) data projecting an increase in non-OPEC production.

“Oil futures are being dragged down by gasoline futures. The industry continues to turn a crude oil surplus into a gasoline and distillate product surplus,” Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston said.

U.S. crude fell 3.57 percent to $44.80 per barrel and Brent was last at $47.01, down 3.51 on the day.

Canada’s main stock index moved lower on Wednesday as energy stocks fell with a drop in oil prices and loyalty program company Aimia plunged after suspending its dividend payments.



Aimia Inc slumped 12.7 per cent to $1.65 after cancelling those payouts with immediate effect and announcing the resignation of three directors.



Air Canada said in May that it would launch its own loyalty program in 2020, replacing Aeroplan, which Aimia owns and operates.



The energy group retreated 2.9 per cent as oil prices fell after reports showed global supply was rising and U.S. crude inventories were still increasing.



Suncor Energy Inc. fell 2.4 per cent to $39.92, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd lost 3 per cent to $37.83.



At 11:22 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 117.24 points, or 0.76 per cent, to 15,262.51.



Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were lower, with the financials group slipping 0.7 per cent and industrials falling 0.5 per cent.



The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5 per cent.



Gold miners were among the biggest gainers, as prices for the precious metal rose 1 per cent after weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data for May knocked the dollar index to nine-month lows.



Kinross Gold Corp advanced 2.5 per cent to $5.77, while Iamgold Corp rose 0.3 per cent to $7.20, as gold futures rose 0.8 per cent to $1,276.2 an ounce.



Investors are awaiting a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate decision and news conference later in the session.



The U.S. central bank is widely tipped to unveil a quarter-point interest rate hike at the end of its latest two-day meeting at 2 p.m. ET.



Restaurant Brands International Inc advanced 2.6 per cent to $77.95. Oppenheimer raised the owner of Burger King and Tim Hortons to “outperform” from “perform.”



U.S. stocks were flat in late morning trade on Wednesday as a set of weak economic data weighed on bank shares, while investors waited for the Federal Reserve to pull the trigger on a second interest rate hike this year.



U.S. retail sales recorded their biggest drop in 16 months, while consumer prices fell unexpectedly in May, raising questions about the Fed’s ability to further tighten monetary policy.



While traders continued to see a more than 93-per-cent chance for the Fed to raise rates at the end of the two-day meeting on Wednesday, they dialed back the odds of a third hike this year.



The S&P 500 financial sector fell 0.6 per cent, led by declines in big banks that stand to gain from higher interest rates.



The economic data also pressured the dollar index, which fell to its lowest since Nov. 9.



“With the weak data, you start to wonder why the Fed is so bent on raising rate. It seems they should be doing the opposite,” said Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth.



“I think some Fed members are going to be skeptical about raising rates for the third time later this year, but I don’t think they will step up and say they shouldn’t be doing it today.”



The Fed meeting could also provide details on the central bank’s plans to trim its $4.5 -rillion balance sheet.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.54 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 21,326.93. The index had hit an all-time high of 21,345.56, earlier in the session.



The S&P 500 was down 1.67 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 2,438.68 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 3.90 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 6,224.27.



Five of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with energy declining 2.2 per cent as oil prices tumbled after data showed a surprise build in U.S. inventories.



Exxon and Chevron were the top drags on the S&P and the Dow.



Johnson & Johnson rose 0.6 per cent to $132.76 after the company’s flu drug succeeded in a mid-stage trial. The stock provided the biggest boost to the S&P and the Dow.



Facebook, Mircosoft and Alphabet, which had been hit hard by a sell-off in the tech sector earlier this week, rose for the second straight day.



H&R Block rose 10.6 per cent to $29.79 after the tax preparation service provider’s fourth-quarter revenue and profit beat analysts’ expectations.

