Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday as a sharp drop in oil prices put pressure on energy shares, while the financials group was little changed even as an analyst upgrade boosted insurer Sun Life Financial Inc.



Some of the biggest weights on the index were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd falling 3.0 per cent to $38.42 and the overall energy group was down 2.8 per cent.



Oil extended earlier losses after U.S. data showed a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories. U.S. crude prices were down 4.2 per cent at $46.19 a barrel.



The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8 percent.



Gold prices dipped but held near seven-month highs with sentiment still bullish because of political uncertainty created by two events on Thursday - a general election in Britain and U.S. Senate testimony by former FBI director James Comey, who was fired by President Donald Trump in May.



Telecommunication shares lost 1.4 per cent. Still, the group has rallied more than 13 per cent since mid-November.



At 11:41 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 101.49 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 15,363.07. Nine of the index’s 10 main groups were lower.



The financial services group was the lone group not to fall, trading near flat. It was helped by a 2.4-per-cent gain for Sun Life Financial to $44.86 after RBC raised its rating on the stock to "outperform" from "sector perform".



Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc reported a better-than-expected profit for the eighth straight quarter, as customers on average spent more at its stores, sending shares to an all-time high. Its shares rose 0.3 per cent to $128.38



Blackberry Ltd. rose 0.5 per cent to $15.07. The company said it has developed new software for running complex computer systems on vehicles that will be bundled with semiconductors sold by Qualcomm Inc.



Editor’s picks: Wednesday's analyst upgrades and downgrades;



Wednesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling;



How ETFs are like mortgage-backed securities in 2007.



U.S. stocks pared early gains to trade little changed in late morning trading on Wednesday as oil prices fell, while investors remained cautious ahead of major political and economic events on Thursday.



Britain’s general election, the European Central Bank’s policy meeting and former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before a Senate panel are all on market’s radar.



The election could determine whether the country has a smooth or hard exit from the European Union.



Opinion polls have shown British Prime Minister Theresa May’s lead over the opposition Labor party narrow over the last three weeks, with some even suggesting she could fall short of a majority government.



“If the Conservative party extends its majority, markets will be pretty calm, but anything less than that is going to have people worried about how we approach the Brexit negotiation,” said Luke Hickmore, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.



Mr. Comey’s first public appearance since he was fired by U.S. President Donald Trump might shed more light on a probe by the FBI into alleged Russian meddling in last year’s U.S. presidential election.



Any damaging revelation in Mr. Comey’s testimony could dampen already flagging momentum for Trump’s pro-business fiscal agenda.



“I think the Comey news led to an initial surprise but the rebound was equally swift,” said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab & Co.



“I’m not sure that unless Comey says something completely shocking or he suggests something that there’s no way the House can’t consider obstruction of justice ... aside from that I don’t see his testimony as market moving.”



The ECB will also hold its policy meeting on Thursday and is expected to reiterate its plan to extend the money-printing scheme at least until the end of the year.



Ms. Sonders said any impact from Thursday’s events is likely to be short term.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 11.01 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 21,147.24 and the S&P 500 was up 1.48 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 2,430.81.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 17.17 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 6,292.23.



Five of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the energy index’s 1.26-per-cent fall leading the decliners.



Oil prices fell nearly 4 per cent on renewed concerns about the efficacy of OPEC-led production cuts due to rising tensions within the export group over Qatar and growing U.S. output.



Oil majors Exxon and Chevron were down about 1 pe rcent and were among the biggest drags on the S&P and the Dow.



However, Apple’s 0.5-per-cent rise helped offset some of those losses.



Shares of Navistar International were down 1.7 per cent at $29.43 after the truck and engine maker posted a quarterly loss.



Report Typo/Error