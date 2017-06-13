Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday as heavyweight banking, energy and mining stocks weighed, while Shaw Communications Inc. jumped after announcing deals to sell its data center business and buy wireless airwaves.
Shaw was the most influential gainer on the index, up 3 per cent to $29.39 after the news.
Sears Canada Inc meanwhile sank 29 per cent to 81 cents after the retailer flagged doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern and said it was exploring strategic options, including a sale of the company.
The index’s heavyweight financial and natural resource sectors weighed, with the energy group down 0.7 per cent as oil prices slipped after OPEC reported an increase in its production for May.
The financials group slipped 0.5 per cent, with alternative lender Home Capital Group Inc down 6 per cent to $11.43, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7 per cent.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd fell 5.1 per cent to $11.30, as copper prices eased from a near two-month high.
At 11:32 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 65.07 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 15,318.73.
Nine of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory, with decliners outnumbering advancers by a 1.4-to-1 ratio.
Interest rate cuts instituted in 2015 have largely done their job as the Canadian economy gathers momentum, the Bank of Canada’s head said on Tuesday, the second top official in as many days to set the stage for eventual rate hikes.
U.S. stocks were higher on Tuesday, with the Dow hitting an all-time high as bank stocks gained and technology shares rebounded from a sell-off.
The S&P 500 technology sector rose 0.5 per cent, leading gainers among the 11 major S&P indexes, recovering from its biggest two-day decline in nearly a year on Monday.
“The selloff in tech probably was a bit further than people expected, so there is some bargain hunting back into that sector,” said Rick Meckler, president of LibertyView Capital Management.
“I think the sector rotation could go on for a while.”
Investors are also likely to stay away from making big bets ahead of a near-certain interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.
Traders have priced in a 94-per-cent chance of the Fed raising rates after its two-day meeting that starts on Tuesday. Investors are also looking for more details on the central bank’s plans to trim its $4.5-trillion balance sheet.
The Fed is expected to release its decision at 2:00 p.m. ET o Wednesday followed by a press conference by Fed Chair Janet Yellen.
The Dow Jones was up 37.31 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 21,272.98, the S&P 500 was up 2.7 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 2,432.09 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 10.22 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 6,185.69.
Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher. Amazon.com rose 0.7 percent, after recording losses for the past two days, and gave the biggest boost to the consumer discretionary index.
Financials rose 0.4 per cent, helped by gains in big banks after the U.S. Treasury Department announced a plan to make sweeping changes to banking regulations on Monday.
The department proposed to reduce trading restrictions that big banks face, ease their annual stress tests, and curb the powers of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).
“I think investors are unsure of real regulatory changes but this is enough talk to keep them interested,” Mr. Meckler said.
Restaurant chain operator Cheesecake Factory was down nearly 10 per cent at $52.61 after it warned of a decline in comparable store sales in the current quarter.
Tesla was up 2.5 per cent at $368.17 after Berenberg raised its rating on the stock to “buy” from “hold”.
- First Quantum Minerals Ltd$11.32-0.59(-4.95%)
- Sears Canada Inc$0.79-0.35(-30.70%)
- Home Capital Group Inc$11.49-0.67(-5.51%)
- Shaw Communications Inc$29.40+0.86(+3.01%)
- Cheesecake Factory$53.15-5.18(-8.88%)
- Tesla Inc$368.13+9.12(+2.54%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,341.02-42.78(-0.28%)
- Dow Jones Industrials21,295.25+59.58(+0.28%)
- NASDAQ NMS COMPOSITE INDEX6,197.53+22.06(+0.36%)
- S&P 500 INDEX2,434.91+5.52(+0.23%)
- Amazon.com Inc$971.30+6.39(+0.66%)
- Updated June 13 11:36 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.