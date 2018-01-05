At midday: TSX falls with resources stocks at end of strong week

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, weighed by losses among natural resource stocks as commodity prices pulled back, muting a strong weekly gain for the index.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 67.70 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 16,345.24. It was nevertheless on track for a 0.9-per cent gain over the course of the holiday-shortened week.

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a three-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after stronger-than-expected domestic jobs data boosted expectations for a Bank of Canada interest rate hike as soon as this month. At midday, the loonie was up nearly three-quarters of a cent at 80.65 cents (U.S.).

The Canadian economy added almost 80,000 jobs for the second month in a row in December on a surge in part-time employment, and the jobless rate dipped to a 41-year low of 5.7 per cent, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had expected a modest gain of 1,000 jobs.

"It certainly fits with a central bank that is likely to lift rates this quarter," said Andrew Kelvin, senior rates strategist at TD Securities.

Chances of a hike at the next rate decision on Jan. 17 rose to more than 60 per cent from 35 per cent before the data, the overnight index swaps market indicated.

In separate data, Canada's trade deficit in November widened to $2.54-billion as both exports and imports benefited from increased activity in the automotive industry, Statistics Canada said.

Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory, with decliners outnumbering advancers by 2.25-to-1 overall.

The energy group retreated 1.9 per cent, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.9 per cent. The two natural resource sectors combine to account for more than 30 per cent of the index's weight.

Oil company Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. fell 2.5 per cent and Nutrien Ltd., the company formed from the merger of fertilizer makers Potash Corp of Saskatchewan and Agrium Inc., lost 0.6 per cent to $69.12.

Marijuana producers fell early before turning higher in heavy volumes. They had been rising sharply over the last week but were hit hard on Thursday when the U.S. federal government rescinded a policy that had eased enforcement of federal marijuana laws.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. rose 1.4 per cent to $13.23 after announcing its second investment in as many days.

Prometic Life Sciences Inc. gained 6.9 per cent to $1.71.

Wall Street's major indexes rose to record highs on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. job additions in December lifted hopes that the Federal Reserve would stick to its policy of gradual interest rate hikes in 2018.

At midday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 46.83 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 25,121.96. The S&P 500 was up 6.26 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 2,730.25 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 34.07 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 7,111.99.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 148,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said, much lower than economists' expectation of 190,000.

However, the data pointed to a pick-up in monthly wage gains.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.3 per cent in December after gaining 0.1 per cent in the prior month. That lifted the annual increase in wages to 2.5 per cent from 2.4 per cent in November.

"The market is shrugging it off because it's not weak enough to detract the Fed from raising rates further. The modest rise in average hourly wage number should give the Fed some breathing room," said Bryce Doty, senior portfolio manager, SIT Fixed Income Advisors LLC, Minneapolis.

The odds of a March rate hike stood at 67.5 per cent, according to CME Group's Fedwatch tool, nearly unchanged from before the release of the jobs report.

Wall Street has started 2018 on a strong note, continuing the momentum from 2017.

The S&P and the Nasdaq were on track to post their biggest weekly gains since Dec. 2016, and the Dow was set for its best weekly performance in a month.

"It's going to take more than employment number that is to the weaker side (to bring the market lower)," said Mark Heppenstall, chief investment officer at Penn Mutual Asset Management in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Among the 11 major S&P sectors, energy was the biggest decliner, down 0.81 per cent as oil prices pulled away from their 2015 highs on soaring U.S. production.

Exxon fell 1.3 per cent and Chevron 0.8 per cent and were the biggest drags in the sector.

The technology index's 0.77 per cent gain led the advancers, on track to post its best weekly gains since Dec. 2016

A more than 1 per cent rise in Microsoft, Apple and Google-parent Alphabet boosted the sector.

Francesca's Holdings tanked 20 per cent after the women's apparel and accessories maker said it expected up to 17 per cent decline in current-quarter same-store sales.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,472 to 1,231. On the Nasdaq, 1,672 issues rose and 1,082 fell.

