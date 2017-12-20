At midday: TSX flat as BlackBerry surges after earnings beat

Canada's main stock index sat flat on Wednesday morning as telecoms and consumer equities weighed, while BlackBerry Ltd surged after its quarterly earnings beat expectations.

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 8.02 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 16,141.37.

BlackBerry jumped as much as 13.6 per cent to its highest since May 2013 after beating analysts' earnings estimates with strong business software sales and licensing revenue. It was last up 9.2 per cent at $15.26.

That gain boosted the technology sector, but seven of the other 10 main groups in the index fell.

After slipping early, energy stocks rebounded, sitting up 1.2 per cent with higher oil prices.

Encana Corp. jumped 3 per cent to $14.86, while Crescent Point Energy Corp. was up 3.4 per cent to $8.81. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. rose 0.9 per cent to $43.86.

Meanwhile, Imperial Oil fell 1.3 per cent to $38.09 and Suncor Energy Inc. dropped 0.5 per cent to $44.06.

Telecommunications stocks fell 1 per cent with BCE Inc. down 1.7 per cent to $60.32 and Telus Corp. falling 1.5 per cent to $47.28.

Consumer staples were down 0.4 per cent, while consumer discretionary names lost 0.2 per cent.

The heavyweight financials group was down 0.2 per cent and the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4 per cent.

U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday as the long-awaited tax bill was all but assured of becoming law, allowing investors to take a breather after a month-long rally in anticipation of the largest overhaul of the U.S. tax code in 30 years.

The bill was approved on a 51-48 vote, but was sent back to the House of Representatives for a re-vote by the Senate due to a procedural snag. It is expected to be passed.

The proposed changes include cutting the corporate tax rate to 21 per cent from 35 per cent from Jan. 1, which is expected to boost company earnings and lead to higher dividends and stock buybacks for investors.

The S&P 500 has climbed about 4.5 per cent since mid-November when the House passed its tax overhaul bill, led by a rally in sectors such as transport and banks that are expected to benefit the most from lower taxes.

"We rallied a lot on sort of a non-event and I think there is a little bit of head scratching about what's really new that we should be rallying on," said said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.

"There is no news to take us higher in terms of stocks, part of it could be rotation out of bonds and maybe some nibbling at stocks that perhaps people think will perform well in 2018."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 8.01 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 24,746.74 and the S&P 500 was down 3.07 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 2,678.4.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 21.43 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 6,942.42.

U.S. Treasury yields hit nine-month highs on optimism the tax overhaul will boost growth and as home construction data supported the view of strong fourth-quarter economic growth.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, led by a 0.68-per-cent rise in telecoms, considered by some analysts to be the biggest beneficiary of lower taxes.

AT&T gained 1.8 per cent and Verizon 0.9 per cent.

The Dow Jones Transport Index rose 0.69 per cent crossing 10,600 points for the first time ever, helped by a surge in FedEx.

FedEx jumped nearly 4 per cent to a record after its strong results and forecast, saying the tax overhaul would benefit earnings further.

The technology sector, expected to benefit the least from lower taxes, declined 0.52 per cent. Among the few gainers was Micron, up 2.27 per cent after the chipmaker's strong results and forecast.

Consumer staples index fell 0.64 per cent, weighed down by a 2.2-per-cent slide in Philip Morris.

Reuters reported former Philip Morris employees detailed irregularities in the clinical experiments for the company's e-cigarette, due to be voted on by the U.S. FDA next year.

Crude prices firmed modestly on Wednesday, supported by a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. inventories and the continued outage of the North Sea Forties pipeline system.

U.S. crude stocks fell by 6.5 million barrels, more than expected, in the week to Dec. 15, while gasoline stocks rose 1.2 million barrels, less than anticipated, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 20 cents to $57.79 a barrel, while Brent crude was up 39 cents to $64.20 a barrel.

Crude stocks, excluding the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, are at 436.5 million barrels, lowest since October 2015.

"That bodes well to support crude oil prices into 2018 as I expect inventories to continue to decline with robust crude exports being supplied by increases in production," said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

Inventories have been steadily declining in the United States due to strong export demand and efforts by major oil producers to restrict supply.

OPEC and 10 other producers led by Russia last month extended an agreement to cut oil production by 1.8 million bpd until the end of next year.

The alliance is targeting the elimination of an oil glut to bring inventories in the developed world back to the five-year moving average.

On Wednesday, Kuwait's oil minister Bakhit al-Rashidi said compliance among both OPEC and non-OPEC members currently stands at 122 per cent, the highest since the deal was implemented in January, helping bring stocks down.

Traders said rising U.S. crude production, which has soared by 16 per cent since mid-2016 to 9.8 million bpd, was capping prices. The all-time U.S. production record of more than 10 million bpd was set in the early 1970s and is based on monthly EIA figures.

Most analysts expect U.S. output to break through 10 million bpd soon, which would be a new record and take it to levels on a par with top exporter Saudi Arabia and close to top producer Russia, which pumps around 11 million bpd.

Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday that it expects global oil inventories will have rebalanced by mid-2018, "leading to a gradual exit from the cuts and increases in OPEC and Russia production through second half 2018."

The bank added that a ramp-up in OPEC production and rising non-OPEC output "will leave risks skewed to lower prices" in the second half of next year.

Prices have been supported by the continuing outage of Britain's Forties pipeline in the North Sea, which delivers crude underpinning Brent futures.