At midday: TSX flat as energy shares rise, materials slip

Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as shares of energy and marijuana producers rose, balancing a dip in the materials group which was pressured by a drop in gold prices.

At 11:48 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.12 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 16,321.27.

The energy group gained 1 per cent as the price of crude oil rose to its highest since May 2015.

Story continues below advertisement

Shares of Encana Corp advanced 2.5 per cent to $19.96 after the company estimated fourth-quarter production from its core assets would top its own forecast, while U.S. crude prices were up 0.4 per cent at $61.99 a barrel.

The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust, which rose 20.5 per cent after it said it will be bought by a Blackstone Group affiliate in an all-cash deal valued at about $2.48-billion.

Three of the index's 10 main groups fell.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 0.9 per cent as gold miners lost ground.

Spot gold retreated 0.8 per cent to $1,311.53 an ounce, weighed down by a firmer U.S. dollar and buoyant global stock markets.

Nutrien Ltd, the fertilizer company formed last week by a merger of Potash Corp of Saskatchewan and Agrium, fell 2.4 per cent to $65.28.

Wall Street's main indexes edged higher on Tuesday as healthcare and bank stocks gained in the run up to the quarterly earnings season that is set to start later this week.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Stocks continued their winning streak as investors extended their bets on an improving economy and expectations of corporate profits that may get a boost from the tax cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 109.74 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 25,392.74 and the S&P 500 was up 9.65 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 2,757.36.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 16.07 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 7,173.45.

"I can see more of a sideways trending till the big macro releases and earnings season, which is just around," said Tim Dreiling, regional investment director for The Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank.

Healthcare and financial stocks were the biggest gainers among the 11 major S&P sectors.

A 2.4-per-cent rise in Johnson & Johnson and a 5-per-cent jump in Boston Scientific helped the S&P health sector gain 0.9 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Citigroup rose 1 per cent and Bank of America and Goldman Sachs rose about 0.6 per cent, tracking a rise in U.S. 10-year Treasury yields, which hit a 10-month high after the Bank of Japan said it would trim its purchases of Japanese government bonds.

Investors are waiting for the start of the quarterly earnings season for more readings on the impact of recent tax cuts and profit forecasts.

Earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to rise 11.8 per cent in the fourth quarter, compared with an 8 percent increase a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Across the board, we're positive about fourth quarter and the next few quarters. But it could be a little bit noisy after we got the tax reform law passed and companies make some adjustments close to year-end," Mr. Dreiling said.

A handful of retailers including Target, Kohl's Corp and Lululemon Athletica have already reported solid rise in same-store sales for the holiday period and raised their profit forecasts for the fourth quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices slipped 3.5 per cent after Microsoft suspended patches to guard against security threats for computers running AMD chipsets after complaints that the software updates froze their machines.

GoPro fell 6 per cent, extending losses from Monday after the action camera-maker flagged a weak holiday quarter that triggered sale talks. The company said it was not actively trying to sell itself but would be willing to partner with a larger sector player.