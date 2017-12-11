At midday: TSX flat as fertilizer companies rise, railways weigh

Canada's main stock index inched higher in morning trade on Monday, boosted by gains for materials stocks including fertilizer companies, while gold miners moved in both directions and railway stocks weighed.

At 11:12 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 6.13 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 16,102.22.

Half of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with advancers outnumbering decliners by a 1.4-to-1 ratio.

Potash Corp was up 1.5 per cent to $24.69 and Agrium Inc added 1.3 per cent to $138.28 as the two fertilizer companies move closer to a merger.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6 per cent.

The heavyweight financials group was down 0.2 per cent, while energy stocks rose 0.4 per cent. Industrials fell 0.4 per cent as Canadian National Railway Co slipped 0.4 per cent to $102.68.

Prometic Life Sciences Inc was up 6.3 per cent at $1.35 after a British health regulator gave one of its drugs a promising designation.

Shopify Inc added 3.5 per cent to $134.09 after the commerce software company was added to several S&P/TSX sub-indices.

Several gold miners advanced even as the price of bullion steadied, with Iamgold Corp up 6 per cent to $6.89 and Yamana Gold Inc rising 1.3 per cent to $3.20. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd, meanwhile, was down 5.9 per cent at $16.8824.

packaged foods and other consumer goods. Bitcoin futures began trading. Oil prices rose.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 2,654 as of 11:17 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 21 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 24,350. The Nasdaq composite added 14 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 6,855. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up less than 1 point to 1,521.

Investors have their eye this week on the Federal Reserve, which is scheduled to issue an interest rate policy update on Wednesday. The Fed is expected to lift rates by 0.25 per cent. That would be the third interest rate hike by the central bank this year.

Gains among technology companies helped lift the market. Symantec rose 80 cents, or 2.9 per cent, to $28.78, while Apple picked up $2.58, or 1.5 per cent, to $171.95.

Trading in Bitcoin futures began Sunday. They fell slightly in early trading Monday from their overnight high on the Chicago Board Options Exchange. The contract that expires in January was trading at $18,200.

The price of an actual bitcoin has soared since it began the year below $1,000 and on Friday was at $16,530 on the private exchange Coindesk. Overstock.com, which accepts Bitcoin, surged $7.47, or 16.6 per cent, to $52.54.

Drugmaker bluebird bio surged 18.2 per cent after it reported results from an early study of a cancer treatment that the company is developing with Celgene. Shares in bluebird gained $31.10 to $202.25. Celgene added $2.02, or 1.9 per cent, to $108.11.

Several packaged food and beverage stocks were trading lower. Hormel Foods slid 55 cents, or 1.5 per cent, to $36.69.

Shares in banks and other financial companies declined. Charles Schwab shed 45 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $50.94.

Xerox shares slipped on news that Carl Icahn will nominate four directors to the company's board. One Xerox director linked to Mr. Icahn resigned as the activist investor called off a standstill agreement with Xerox that started in June 2016. Xerox was down 2 cents to $29.57.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.36 per cent from 2.38 per cent late Friday.

The price of oil edged up, with benchmark U.S. crude gaining 33 cents to $57.69 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, rose $1.06, or 1.7 per cent, to $64.47 per barrel in London.

The pickup in oil prices helped boost energy sector stocks. Chesapeake Energy added 19 cents, or 5.2 per cent, to $3.87, while Range Resources climbed 71 cents, or 4.4 per cent, to $16.79.

The dollar weakened to 113.33 yen from 113.51 yen late Friday. The euro rose to $1.1806 from $1.1768.

In Europe, Germany's DAX slipped 0.2 per cent, while the CAC 40 in France fell 0.2 per cent. Britain's added 0.8 per cent.

Earlier in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index climbed 0.6 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 1.0 per cent. The S&P ASX 200 in Australia edged 0.1 per cent higher. South Korea's Kospi picked up 0.3 per cent. India's Sensex rose 0.2 per cent. Shares in Southeast Asia also rose.

With files from The Associated Press