At midday: TSX flat as financials weigh, resource shares gain

Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday as heavyweight financial shares fell, offsetting gains for resource and healthcare stocks.

At 11:37 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index sat up 17.18 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 16,221.19.

The financials group, which accounts for more than one-third of the TSX's weight, slipped 0.2 per cent as shares of some of the country's major banks declined.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto-Dominion Bank fell 0.4 per cent to $74.11, while Bank of Nova Scotia was down 0.4 per cent at $81.50.

Just three of the index's 10 main groups were lower.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4 per cent.

Gold climbed back toward the previous session's 17-month peak as the U.S. dollar index fell.

Yamana Gold Inc rose 2.7 per cent to $4.54 and Alamos Gold Inc gained 3 per cent to $7.86.

The energy group added 0.4 per cent as oil prices rose. U.S. crude prices were up.

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp rose 7.4 per cent to $34.02 after AltaCorp Capital upgraded the stock to "speculative buy." The overall healthcare group advanced 3.1 percent.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.47 per cent higher at 81.09 U.S. cents.

Canada's annual inflation rate dipped as expected in December as gasoline prices cooled, but analysts said the Bank of Canada was likely to stay on a policy-tightening path with inflation still near the central bank's 2-per-cent target.

U.S. stocks rose to fresh records on Friday, propelled by strong earnings from Intel and drugmaker AbbVie as well as a weaker dollar, putting the three main indexes on track for their best four-week rally since 2016.

Intel's shares jumped more than 9 per cent to their highest in almost two decades, after strong results offered the clearest sign yet that its years-long effort to shift away from a slowing PC business was paying off.

AbbVie rose 8.9 per cent after reporting upbeat profit on strong sales for its blockbuster drug Humira.

The earnings helped investors looked beyond data that showed U.S. economic growth unexpectedly slowed in the fourth quarter, due to a surge in imports.

Story continues below advertisement

Gross domestic product increased at a 2.6-per-cent annual rate in the fourth quarter, the Commerce Department said in its advance GDP report. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the economy to expand at a 3-per-cent rate.

Another set of data showed new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in December.

"I was surprised at the headline numbers," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial in Waltham, Mass. "But when you look at details, GDP growth is much stronger than what the headline number suggests."

The surge in imports looks to be seasonal, he said.

Markets have moved this week on comments from top U.S. officials at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's endorsement of a weak dollar, triggered a slide in the currency that helped prop up the indexes. The greenback clawed back some of the losses after President Donald Trump said he ultimately wants the dollar to be strong.

The dollar was last down 0.44 per cent against a basket of currencies.

Mr. Trump in his address at Davos warned trading partners that Washington would no longer tolerate unfair trade, but added that the United States was "open for business."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 86.9 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 26,479.69 and the S&P 500 rose 14.61 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 2,853.86. The Nasdaq Composite was up 47.80 points, or 0.64 per cent, at 7,458.96.

Of the 133 S&P 500 companies that have reported quarterly earnings so far, 79.7 per cent have topped expectations, versus an average of 72 per cent over the previous four quarters.

Pfizer and Gilead Sciences also rose, pulling higher the S&P healthcare index by 1.14 per cent, the biggest gainer among the 11 major S&P sectors.

Honeywell rose 1.2 per cent after the company raised its forecast for 2018 profit.

Starbucks fell about 5 per cent after it warned 2018 global cafe sales growth would be at the low end of its forecast.