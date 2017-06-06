Canada’s main stock index held steady on Tuesday as investors, wary over political uncertainties from the United States to the Middle East, shied way from riskier assets, and gold mining companies, bolstered by a surge in bullion prices, offset declines.



At 11:11 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.98 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 15,406.98.



Of the index’s 10 main groups, three were in positive territory.



The materials group, which includes precious metal miners, jumped 2 per cent. Gold companies dominated the top of the index on the positive side, with Barrick Gold climbing 3.9 per cent to $22.64, and Kinross Gold rallying 5.6 per cent to $6.04.



Gold touched its highest level in seven weeks after the U.S. dollar fell to a seven-month low. The currency came under pressure after weak U.S. economic data trimmed expectations of a rapid rise in U.S. interest rates. Gold futures rose 1.1 per cent to $1,292.80 an ounce.



Iamgold Corp soared 8.7 per cent to $6.60 after Japan’s Sumitomo Metal Mining Co said it agreed to take an interest in a gold mining project from the company for $195-million.



Advances were capped by a 0.4-per-cent retreat in financial services companies. The group includes Canada’s biggest banks and insurers and accounts for about a third of the index’s weight. Manulife Financial Corp declined 1.7 per cent to $23.12, while Royal Bank of Canada dipped 0.6 per cent to $92.98.



The energy group was down 0.2 per cent.



Investor sentiment was cautious ahead of a busy Thursday, with Britain heading to voting booths and former FBI director James Comey testifying before Congress. The European Central Bank is also meeting on Thursday. Wariness over the impact of an Arab rift over Qatar added to the uncertainty, particularly in the oil market.



U.S. stocks edged lower in late morning trading on Tuesday as investors shunned riskier assets,



Mr. Comey, who was investigating a possible collusion between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia to sway the 2016 U.S. election, was fired in May.



His testimony could dampen already flagging momentum for Trump’s legislative agenda of rolling back healthcare reforms and overhauling the tax code.



Investors will also watch out for the European Central Bank’s meet, where policymakers are expected to take a more benign view of the economy, according to sources.



“We have a relatively light week in terms of economic data and investors are awaiting Thursday’s events,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.



“The market’s reaction to Comey’s testimony would depend on if he says something new that nobody knows about, although, a lot of what he might be asked could be classified information.”



Safe havens were in favor, with gold touching its highest in about seven weeks and U.S. 10-year Treasury yields falling to their lowest levels since the days following the November election.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 24.8 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 21,159.24 and the S&P 500 was down 3.04 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 2,433.06.



The Nasdaq Composite was up 4.74 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 6,300.42.



Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the financial index’s 0.35-per-cent fall leading the decliners as a fall in bond yields weighed.



Oil prices fell further below $50 a barrel on concerns that a diplomatic rift between Qatar and several Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, could undermine efforts by OPEC to tighten the market.



Shares of HD Supply Holdings plunged 19 per cent to a near seven-month low of $33.41 after the industrial distributor said it would sell a unit to private equity firm for $2.5-billion. The stock was the biggest drag on the Nasdaq.



Wal-Mart Stores fell 1.5 per cent to $79.08, dragging down the Dow, after Amazon.com said it would offer Prime subscription service at a discount to its U.S. customers on government aid, taking aim at a key customer base of the discount retailer. Amazon was up 0.2 per cent.



Michaels Cos fell as much as 9 per cent to a three-year low of $18.05 after the crafts and home decor retailer slashed its forecast.

