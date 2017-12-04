At midday: TSX flat as oil drop offsets U.S. tax bill boost

Canada's main stock index was flat on Monday as energy and mining shares tracked commodity prices lower, offsetting gains for financial and industrial shares after the U.S. Senate's approval of a tax overhaul bill boosted investor sentiment.

At 11:19 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up just 0.63 points to 16,039.03.

Six of the index's 10 main groups were lower.

Energy shares declined 0.4 per cent as oil fell. Suncor Energy Inc fell 0.9 per cent to $44.17, while Vermilion Energy Inc. dropped 1 per cent to $44.44..

U.S. crude prices were down after U.S. shale drillers added more rigs last week, though prices remained in sight of recent two-year highs.

Still, the largest percentage gainer on the TSX was uranium producer Cameco Corp, which surged 15.8 per cent to $13.94. Analysts said plans by Kazakhstan's state-run uranium mining company to cut production could boost the price of the metal.

The largest percentage decliner on the index was Shopify Inc, down 6.1 per cent.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6 per cent.

Gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to $1,273.8 an ounce and copper prices declined 0.4 per cent to $6,803.5 a tonne.

The financials group, which accounts for 35 per cent of the index's weight, gained 0.3 per cent. Some of Canada's major banks have operations in the United States and could benefit if U.S. tax cuts boost economic growth.

Industrials rose 0.98 percent, led by a 1.4-per-cent gain for Canadian National Railway Co to $101.26.

Wall Street indexes rose on Monday as Republican-led efforts to slash corporate tax rates cleared a major hurdle, with investors picking stocks that have lagged for much of the year including shares of financial and industrial companies.

Bank of America rose as much as 3.9 per cent to hit a near-decade high of $29.2, while Boeing shares hit an all-time high at $281.83, gaining 3.9 per cent.

"Financials should benefit from not only tax reform but as we start to see rates move higher, their interest margins become more profitable," said Emily Roland, head of investment research at John Hancock Investments in Boston.

"We're seeing some rotation away from technology stocks, which is likely due for a breather, into financial stocks and we expect to see that continue," Ms. Roland said.

Technology has been the best performing S&P index this year, rising about 34 per cent. However, of late tech stocks have been falling out of favor, posting losses in three of the past five sessions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 239.37 points, or 0.99 per cent, at 24,470.96 and the S&P 500 was up 11.19 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 2,653.41.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 0.54 per cent at 6,810.39 on losses in heavyweights Microsoft and Amazon .

The Senate on Saturday approved their version of tax bill in a narrow 51-49 vote.

Once the Senate and House of Representatives reconcile their respective versions of the legislation, the resulting bill could cut corporate tax rates to 20 percent from 35 percent.

The S&P 500 has risen about 18 per cent this year on strong corporate earnings and solid economic growth as well as on the hope that Trump's agenda of corporate tax cuts and looser regulations could come through.

Among other movers, Aetna shares rose 0.7 per cent after drugstore chain operator CVS Health agreed to buy the health insurer for $69-billion in the year's largest corporate acquisition. CVS shares were down about 4 per cent.

General Cable jumped about 34 per cent after Italian rival Prysmian agreed to buy the cable maker in a deal that could value it at about $3-billion, including debt.

Oil fell more than 1 per cent on Monday as the market saw signs of continuing U.S. production increases, though prices remained in sight of their recent two-year highs thanks to last week's decision by OPEC and other producers to extend output cuts.

Brent crude futures fell $1.00 a barrel to $62.73, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were down 70 cents at $57.66.

Brent hit a two-year high of $64.65 a month ago and has since attracted record investment by fund managers.

"We're in a situation where there might not be much more ammunition on the bullish side," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital Management in New York. As a result, the market could correct slightly, pulling further downward, he said.

The market is continuing to watch U.S. crude production, which is nearing a record high, according to data last week. .

Additionally, drillers in the United States added two oil rigs in the week to Dec. 1, bringing the total count to 749, the highest since September, energy services company Baker Hughes said on Friday.

The U.S. rig count, an early indicator of future output, has risen sharply from 477 active rigs a year ago after energy companies boosted spending plans for 2017.

"Even higher prices are likely to be precluded by news from the U.S., where drilling activity is being stepped up," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

U.S. producers were encouraged during 2017 to increase activity as crude prices started recovering from a multi-year price slump after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and some non-OPEC producers, including Russia, agreed to production cuts a year ago.

Last week the producers agreed to extend those cuts of 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of next year.

"Market reaction has been positive so far. There are only two worrying aspects ... One is that Iraq's indiscipline has not been discussed, at least not publicly," PVM Oil Associates strategist Tamas Varga said, referring to Baghdad's compliance with output cuts.

"The second is OPEC's own forecast for next year. They are by far the most bullish on 2018, with the annual call on their oil at 33.42 million bpd," he said.

The forecast is much higher than those of the U.S. government at 32.70 million bpd and the International Energy Agency's prediction of 32.38 million bpd.

The latest agreement allows for producers to exit the deal early if the market overheats. Russian officials had expressed concern that extending the cuts might encourage U.S. shale oil companies, which have been a thorn in OPEC's side, to pump more crude.

U.S. output rose in September to 9.5 million bpd, the highest monthly output since 9.6 million bpd in April 2015, government data shows. On an annual basis, U.S. output peaked at 9.6 million bpd in 1970.