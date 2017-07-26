Canada’s main stock index was little changed in morning trade on Wednesday, as losses for railway stocks were offset by gains among natural resource companies.

The most influential movers on the index included Canadian National Railway Co, which fell 1.8 per cent to $99.67 despite reporting profit and revenue that beat expectations after the closing bell on Tuesday.

Its smaller rival, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, also dipped, falling 1.3 per cent to $196.53.

Grocery chain operator Loblaw’s Cos Ltd fell 3.5 per cent to $69.00 after barely beating profit expectations, while electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc lost 4.1 per cent to $16.10 after its earnings missed forecasts.

The energy group, which accounts for one-fifth of the index’s weight, climbed 1.4 percent as oil prices rose to near eight-week highs.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1 percent, while the industrials group declined 0.6 per cent.

At 11:21 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 10.56 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 15,212.93.

Share price losses of oil and gas companies so far this year have weighed on the index, which is trading lower than where it ended 2016.

Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory, with advancers barely outnumbering decliners overall.

Shares in Home Capital Group Inc rose as much as 5 per cent after the company said it had repaid the outstanding balance on a $2-billion loan provided by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway. However, they later retreated and were last down 0.7 per cent at $14.49.

E-commerce company Shopify advanced 2.2 per cent to $117.68 as investors position for a positive surprise from its upcoming earnings report.

Wall Street got a big boost from strong corporate earnings on Wednesday, with all three major indexes hitting record highs, while investors awaited the outcome of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting.

Boeing surged 8.2 per cent to an all-time high, while AT&T gained 4 per cent, after the two companies posted higher-than-expected quarterly profit. The planemaker gave the biggest boost to the Dow and was the second biggest gainer on the S&P 500 after AT&T.

The market’s record run has left equities relatively expensive, but a strong corporate earnings season should allay some of those concerns.

Earnings of the S&P 500 companies are expected to have climbed 9.9 per cent in the second quarter, up from an 8-per-cent rise estimated at the start of the month, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“The earning season in general seems to be really quite strong and there haven’t been any significant surprises,” said Paul Springmeyer, investment managing director at U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management.

“It’s still a very much earnings-driven environment and that is continuing to boost stocks.”

The S&P 500 is trading around 18 times earnings estimates for the next 12 months, well above its long-term average of 15 times.

The Fed’s statement, which is due at 2 p.m. ET, is also expected to keep investors occupied.

Although the central bank is not likely to raise interest rates, it is expected to discuss its monetary policy stance and the timing of a long-awaited balance sheet reduction. The Fed’s statement is due at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).

“We don’t really expect any changes coming out of today’s meeting and expect them to maintain status quo,” Mr. Springmeyer said. “We will be looking out for any details about the balance sheet reduction.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 104.24 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 21,717.67 and the S&P 500 was up 1.13 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 2,478.26.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 10.40 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 6,422.57.

Six of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with the telecommunications index’s 2.3-per-cent rise leading the gainers.

Amgen was down 2.2 per cent after the biotechnology company’s sales for an infection fighter drug came in below expectations. The stock was the top drag on the S&P and the Nasdaq.

General Dynamics dropped 4.5 per cent after the maker of jets, tanks and U.S. Navy ships said it expects lower profit margins in the second half of 2017.

Advanced Micro Devices jumped 10.6 per cent after the chipmaker raised its full-year revenue expectations.

Oil prices rose to near eight-week highs on Wednesday, with Brent crude futures at over $50 a barrel, as a fall in U.S. inventories bolstered expectations that the long-oversupplied market was moving toward balance.

Brent crude futures were up 67 cents to $50.87 a barrel. Prices surpassed levels seen Tuesday when Brent futures strengthened more than 3 per cent.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed 83 cents to $48.72 a barrel.

U.S. crude stocks fell last week as refineries hiked output and imports dropped, while gasoline stocks decreased and distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell 7.2 million barrels in the week ending July 21, more than the expected decrease of 2.6 million barrels. The decline was the fourth consecutive drop, giving support to the market.

This added to hopes a long-awaited rebalancing was underway in the oil market. Saudi Arabia said on Monday it would limit oil exports to 6.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, down nearly 1 million bpd from a year earlier.

“Today’s report has strengthened the bullish sentiment already prevailing in the market, although the longevity of the move remains in doubt,” said Abhishek Kumar, Senior Energy Analyst at Interfax Energy’s Global Gas Analytics in London. “Nevertheless, the country’s crude and gasoline stockpiles remain above their five-year averages, which will cap price gains.”

The drawdown was a combination of higher exports from the United States, marginal decline in oil output and a rise in the refinery utilization rate, he said.

“The market has been tightening and the refinery margins are strong,” said PetroMatrix managing director Olivier Jakob, saying the U.S. stock draw offered a boost to prices. “You add geopolitical risk premium for Venezuela, and you’ve got a strong market.”

